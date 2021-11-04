Lebanon PM Mikati agrees on roadmap to end diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s prime minister said he has agreed to a road map with the country’s president to rebuild links with the Gulf after a diplomatic rift last week.

He also called on the minister responsible for the comments which sparked the dispute to “take the right decision and prioritise the national interest,” though stopped short of asking him to stand down.

“I'm relying on his sense of patriotic duty for the interests of the Lebanese both here and abroad, and to not to cause deal blow to the government,” he added.

Mr Mikati was speaking following a Thursday morning meeting with President Michel Aoun.

No details of the road map were provided.

Mr Mikati had just returned from the Cop 26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Saudi Arabia and four other countries recalled their ambassadors from Beirut, after comments by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi.

On Sunday, Mr Kordahi said his resignation was “out of the question,” despite calls for him to stand down from across the political spectrum.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said the move was a response to Hezbollah’s dominance of the Lebanese political system.

“We have come to the conclusion that dealing with Lebanon and its current government is not productive and not helpful,” he told CNBC.