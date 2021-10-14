One killed and several injured in clashes at Beirut protest against blast judge

A man was killed and several injured in a heavy gunfire exchange on Thursday that erupted during a protest against the judge investigating last year's Beirut port blast, local media reported.

The protest was organized by Iran-backed Hezbollah and Amal movement supporters in southern Beirut.

“Heavy gunfire was heard in Tayyouneh and Badaro neighborhoods,” the state-run National News Agency reported.

Read More Beirut blast judge issues arrest warrant for former minister

Local TVs aired footage of several injured people being rushed to the nearby Al-Sahel hospital.

Al Sahel hospital later said that a man was killed and eight others were injured, according to local media.

Shattered glass and debris are seen after gunfire erupted at a site near the protest. Photo: Reuters

People ran for cover and students in nearby schools hid under their chairs as shots and ambulance sirens could be heard in a live broadcast by Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV.

The source of the shooting at the Tayouneh roundabout was not immediately clear.

A court earlier on Thursday ruled that investigative judge Tarek Bitar can resume his investigation into the August explosion that killed more than 200 people.

The Tayouneh area is located on the border between Christian and Shiite Muslim neighbourhoods of Beirut, and was a front line in the 1975-90 civil war.

It is on the way from the predominantly Shiite southern suburbs of Beirut to the Justice Palace, where the protest was due to take place.

Hezbollah has accused Bitar of conducting a politicised probe only focused on certain people.