Iran's Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian starts Lebanon visit meeting President Aoun

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian kicked off his Lebanon tour on Thursday with a series of meetings with top Lebanese officials, the second high-profile visit by a top foreign dignitary to Lebanon since a new government was formed.

Mr Amirabdollahian held talks with President Michel Aoun, a key ally of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and will later meet with Speaker Nabih Berri, the armed group’s Shiite ally.

Mr Amirabdollahian is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib, as well as Hezbollah’s top officials.

His visit comes weeks after Iran started delivering fuel to Hezbollah through Syria in defiance of US sanctions, a move that experts say reflects Iran’s growing influence over Lebanon.

Mr Mikati said his government did not approve of the Iranian fuel shipments that have been transported through illegal border crossings into Lebanon.

Hezbollah says the fuel deliveries are aimed at alleviating shortages that have crippled industries in the country.

The shortages have intensified in recent months as the Central Bank cut its subsidies of fuel imports to protect its dwindling currency reserves.

The shortages have also led to prolonged power blackouts, prompting Lebanon’s energy minister to seek support from Egypt and Jordan.

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh visited Beirut last week to discuss a deal to provide electricity and gas to Lebanon through Jordan and Syria.

The visit was the first by a senior foreign government official since Mr Mikati assumed his duties after a year of political paralysis that accelerated the country's financial meltdown.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi told The National he was confident Washington would give the necessary waivers from sanctions imposed against the Syrian regime to allow Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity.

Syria's energy minister said on Wednesday his government had begun repairing a power line that connects the three countries.