Egypt seizes dozens of rare coins at Cairo airport

A gold coin minted in 1255 in Egypt. The coin is a rare example of a coin minted during the Abbasid caliphate's stint in Egypt after it was defeated by the Mongols in 1248.

Egyptian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle 34 rare coins out of the country on Wednesday.

The coins seized at Cairo International Airport date back to various periods of Egypt’s history, the country’s antiquities ministry said.

The oldest was a dinar dating back to the Abbasid caliphate and inscribed with the characteristic Kufic script.

A rare Islamic coin seized at Cairo International Airport on Wednesday. The coin was among 34 found by officials in a traveller's luggage.

The haul also included 24 circular coins from the Ottoman Empire, some of which were minted during the reign of Sultan Hussein Kamel, who ruled Egypt from 1912 until his death in 1917.

A gold coin, minted in Egypt in 1255, according to the date in its inscription, was also seized.

Eight coins bearing the insignia of Egypt’s penultimate monarch King Fuad I were found, including a gold coin with the ruler's face on it.

A coin bearing the face of Egypt's penultimate monarch, King Fuad I, was also found.

Another coin dates back to the reign of Egypt’s last king, Farouk I and also features his likeness.

Read more UK donates nearly 300,000 doses of Covid vaccine to Egypt

Antiquities ministry officials at the airport received information from customs officers at Terminal 2 that a number of coins were found in a traveller's luggage.

The traveller was arrested and the coins seized.

The seizure was part of efforts to enforce the country’s antiquities law, which forbids private ownership of national artefacts.

Authorities also found a gold coin with an inscription showing it was minted in 1255, in Egypt.

Dr Bassam El Shamaa, a prominent Egyptian historian, told The National that coins are by far the most smuggled artefacts worldwide.

“In the business of smuggling and selling antiquities around the world, including in Egypt, size is everything. The small size enables smugglers to do their job in a much easier and more discreet manner,” he said.

He also said that in contrast to their small size, coins can often fetch hefty sums of money at artefact auctions worldwide.

A famous coin dating back to the year 77 of the Hijri calendar was sold in 2020 at a London auction house for more than $400,000.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Mobile phone packages comparison

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

Alita: Battle Angel Director: Robert Rodriguez Stars: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Keean Johnson Four stars

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly