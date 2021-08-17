Who is Abdul Ghani Baradar?

Abdul Ghani Baradar during peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha in July. AFP

Abdul Ghani Baradar is one of the most senior members of Afghanistan’s Taliban group and has been tipped as the co-leader of the next government alongside former interior minister Ali Ahmad Jalali.

An experienced military commander, Baradar is one of the founders of the Taliban and was one of Taliban leader Mullah Omar's most trusted commanders.

According to Washington, he was the Taliban's number two and ran the group's insurgency until he was captured in 2010 by security forces in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

Baradar fought alongside Mullah Omar against the Soviets in the 1980s.

He remained at the centre of the Taliban movement from its earliest days in the mid-1990s in Kandahar.

It was believed that he was the operational leader of the organisation, heading up its leadership council and taking day-to-day control with occasional instruction from the elusive Mullah Omar.

He was targeted with UN Security Council sanctions, which included the freezing of his assets, a travel ban and an arms embargo.

Baradar's release in late 2018 came after US envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, reportedly held his first meeting with the Taliban in Doha.

It is believed that Mullah Baradar, along with a small group of insurgents, approached former interim Afghan leader Hamid Karzai in 2001 with a letter outlining a potential deal that would have involved the militants recognising the new administration.

He headed the political office of the Taliban and was part of a negotiating team in Qatar that attempted to create a political deal to pave the way for a ceasefire and peace in the country.

Baradar oversaw the signing of the agreement with Washington that paved the way for the withdrawal of US and coalition troops from Afghanistan.

Representatives of the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents met on and off for months in the Qatari capital, but the talks lost momentum as the insurgents made battlefield gains.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

TEAMS US Team

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger

Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler

Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed

Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell

Charley Hoffman*, Phil Mickelson* International Team

Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day

Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman, Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim

Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin

Emiliano Grillo*, Anirban Lahiri* * denotes captain's picks

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn (11.30pm) Saturday Bayer Leverkusen v SC Freiburg (6.30pm) Werder Bremen v Schalke (6.30pm) Union Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach (6.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg (6.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldof v Bayern Munich (6.30pm) RB Leipzig v Cologne (9.30pm) Sunday Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (6.30pm) Hoffenheim v Mainz (9pm)

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

