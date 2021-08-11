Death toll rises to 42 as wildfires ravage Algeria

At least 25 soldiers were killed saving residents from wildfires ravaging mountain forests and villages east of Algeria’s capital, as the civilian toll rose to 17, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday.

Mr Tebboune called the troops "martyrs" for saving 100 people from the fires in two areas of Kabylie, home to the North African nation’s Berber population.

Eleven other soldiers were burnt by the flames, including four who were seriously injured, the Defence Ministry said.

Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane told state TV that 17 civilians had lost their lives, raising the death toll of citizens from seven.

The mountainous Kabylie region, 100 kilometres east of Algiers, is dotted with villages that are difficult to reach. Water supplies are limited amid rising temperatures.

Some villagers fled, while others tried to hold back the flames themselves, using buckets, branches and rudimentary tools.

The region has no water-dumping planes.

The deaths and injuries on Tuesday were mainly around Kabylie’s capital of Tizi Ouzou, which is flanked by mountains, and also in Bejaia, which borders the Mediterranean Sea, Mr Tebboune said.

Dozens of fires broke out on Monday in Kabylie and elsewhere and Algerian authorities sent in the Army to help people battle the flames and to evacuate the area.

Multiple fires were burning through forests and devouring olive trees, cattle and chickens that provide the livelihoods of families in the region.

The Civil Protection authority counted 41 fires in 18 wilayas, or states, as of Monday night, with 21 of them burning around Tizi Ouzou.

