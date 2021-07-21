Tunisia's health minister sacked for making 'criminal' decisions in Covid fight

Tunisians wait to receive a dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine outside the Palais des Congres in Tunis. AFP

Tunisia's Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has sacked Faouzi Mehdi as health minister, accusing him of making "criminal" decisions that led to overcrowding and chaos at coronavirus vaccination centres.

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday the opening of vaccination clinics during Eid Al Adha for all those over the age of 18, amid a recent surge in Covid-19 numbers.

However, only a small number of centres were open on Tuesday and the tens of thousands of people who flocked to them found only small quantities of vaccines available.

Violence broke out and some citizens suffered injuries.

Tunisia recorded 6,158 new cases and 177 new deaths on Tuesday, with a daily average of 31 per cent of positive cases, according to the health ministry.

In a televised statement, Mr Al Mechichi said "the decision to summon all Tunisians to receive vaccinations on Eid Al Adha is a populist decision, which can be described as criminal, especially as it threatens the health of Tunisians and civil peace."

A government statement said the minister of social affairs, Muhammad Al Tarabulsi, will serve as acting minister of health. He has yet to assume his post

Several countries promised to help Tunisia fight Covid-19 last week when the nation recorded its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. That has put its health care system under severe stress and depleted oxygen supplies. The UAE donated 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses last week to help curb the spread of the virus, as it battled to contain a second wave of infections.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 TUNISIA-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINES An elderly woman receives the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at El Menzah sports hall in Tunis. AFP (AFP)

Complete lockdowns were declared earlier this month in several regions as hospitals overflowed with patients.

In response to Tunisia's dramatic surge in cases and shortages in medical supplies, Arab countries have united to support the nation.

Libya pledged to send medical aid, the president's office said on Tuesday. Kuwait, Turkey and Algeria have also promised to help.

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Blah Started: 2018 Founder: Aliyah Al Abbar and Hend Al Marri Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and talent management Initial investment: Dh20,000 Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 40

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

The Africa Institute 101 Housed on the same site as the original Africa Hall, which first hosted an Arab-African Symposium in 1976, the newly renovated building will be home to a think tank and postgraduate studies hub (it will offer master’s and PhD programmes). The centre will focus on both the historical and contemporary links between Africa and the Gulf, and will serve as a meeting place for conferences, symposia, lectures, film screenings, plays, musical performances and more. In fact, today it is hosting a symposium – 5-plus-1: Rethinking Abstraction that will look at the six decades of Frank Bowling’s career, as well as those of his contemporaries that invested social, cultural and personal meaning into abstraction.

Teaching your child to save Pre-school (three - five years) You can’t yet talk about investing or borrowing, but introduce a “classic” money bank and start putting gifts and allowances away. When the child wants a specific toy, have them save for it and help them track their progress. Early childhood (six - eight years) Replace the money bank with three jars labelled ‘saving’, ‘spending’ and ‘sharing’. Have the child divide their allowance into the three jars each week and explain their choices in splitting their pocket money. A guide could be 25 per cent saving, 50 per cent spending, 25 per cent for charity and gift-giving. Middle childhood (nine - 11 years) Open a bank savings account and help your child establish a budget and set a savings goal. Introduce the notion of ‘paying yourself first’ by putting away savings as soon as your allowance is paid. Young teens (12 - 14 years) Change your child’s allowance from weekly to monthly and help them pinpoint long-range goals such as a trip, so they can start longer-term saving and find new ways to increase their saving. Teenage (15 - 18 years) Discuss mutual expectations about university costs and identify what they can help fund and set goals. Don’t pay for everything, so they can experience the pride of contributing. Young adulthood (19 - 22 years) Discuss post-graduation plans and future life goals, quantify expenses such as first apartment, work wardrobe, holidays and help them continue to save towards these goals. * JP Morgan Private Bank

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

