'Our queen of happiness': Tennis star Ons Jabeur injects Tunisia with hope

There’s little to rejoice over in Tunisia these days, between the swiftly-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, the battered economy and a long-simmering political stalemate. But then there is Ons Jabeur’s magnificent drop shot.
The Tunisian tennis player is dazzling spectators at Wimbledon and injecting hope in her country with her gutsy athleticism and come-from-behind wins en route to securing a slot in the tournament’s quarter-finals.
Our Pride .. our Queen of happiness 🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur https://t.co/pTS7KNxGju— Mouldi JEMEI (@aburayen) July 5, 2021
Tunisians took to Twitter and Facebook on Monday to laud Jabeur, 26, who they called “our queen of happiness,” and “our modern-day hero” after her 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 defeat of seventh seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.
“In this extended dark period of #coronavirus pandemic gloom, only #onsjabeur seems able to make thousands of #Tunisians forget about their uncertain plight,” wrote one observer on Twitter.
#Tunisia#Wimbledon2021— Bassam Bounenni بسام بونني (@bbounenni) July 5, 2021
Jabeur is the first Tunisian – and Arab – woman to make the Wimbledon quarter-finals. On her way she faced and defeated tennis great Venus Williams in straight sets in the second round.
“You’re going to see a whole other generation of women from North Africa coming into tennis and it will be all owed to her,” Williams said of Jabeur after their match. “She’s inspiring to so many people, including me.”
Memes of Jabeur’s airborne, behind-the-back forehand in her match against Garbine Muguruza circulated online, along with a spate of cheeky portmanteau: Ons-toppable, Brav-Ons, Wimbled-Ons.
Bravooo @Ons_Jabeur 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Un grand merci pour cette victoire bien méritée… Nous en avons vraiment besoin en ces temps difficiles… https://t.co/iYWf1XmQ9N— Rabeb S (@Rabeb_SR) July 5, 2021
“Bravo! A big thank you for this well-deserved victory … We really need it in these difficult times …” wrote one Tunisian on Twitter.
One fan even recalled her rise, writing: “In 2012 I went to rent a court at the Menzah stadium. On center court was a young woman practicing who was just spectacular & had us all transfixed. My partner explained it was Ons Jabeur & who she was. Jabeur must have been only 18 then. What a national treasure.”
In 2012 I went to rent a court at the Menzah stadium. On center court was a young woman practicing who was just spectacular & had us all transfixed. My partner explained it was Ons Jabeur & who she was. Jabeur must have been only 18 then. What a national treasure. https://t.co/mqqec2lBbg— Fadil Aliriza (@FadilAliriza) June 21, 2021
Jabeur made history last month as the first Tunisian and Arab woman to win a WTA title, beating Daria Kasatkina in the final of the grass court event in Birmingham. The win electrified Jabeur and her fans back at home. Now, many are pinning their hopes squarely on her shoulders to go all the way at Wimbledon.
La performance d’Ons Jabeur à #Wimbledon est surtout une grande bouffée d’oxygène pour la Tunisie, qui en a tellement besoin en ce moment.— Hedi L (@Hedi_Lim) July 5, 2021
Merci championne, tu as fait honneur à ton pays, tu as fait honneur à ton peuple, continuons de rêver ensemble 🇹🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/tzxOYwF1fu
“Ons Jabeur's performance at #Wimbledon is above all a great breath of fresh air for Tunisia, which needs it so badly at the moment,” another Tunisian Twitter user wrote. “Thank you champion, you have honoured your country, you have honoured your people, let's continue to dream together.”
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.
Director: Zack Snyder
Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera
Three stars
Company name: Suraasa
Started: 2018
Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker
Based: India, UAE and the UK
Industry: EdTech
Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding
When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.
ARSENAL
- FA Cup - 2005
BARCELONA
- La Liga - 2013
- Copa del Rey - 2012
- Fifa Club World Cup - 2011
CHELSEA
- Premier League - 2015, 2017
- FA Cup - 2018
- League Cup - 2015
SPAIN
- World Cup - 2010
- European Championship - 2008, 2012
The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home
Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless
Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers
Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s
Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival
Director: Shashank Khaitan
Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana
Stars: 3
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo
Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm
Transmission: eight-speed auto
Price: from Dh122,745
On sale: now
2070km to run
38 days
273,600 calories consumed
28kg of fruit
40kg of vegetables
45 pairs of running shoes
1 yoga matt
1 oxygen chamber
Embrace your inner artist to brush up your business
A group of students have put Zaki Nusseibeh's private art collection on show in Abu Dhabi
Museums in Sharjah provide sign language training to open up culture to all
62 photos of the graffiti across walls and buildings in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ajman
