Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds low-cost flights to Greek holiday hot spots Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete

The airline will fly to the Greek Isles in July, with one-way fares starting at less than Dh200

Travellers considering a summer holiday to Greece now have another option for low-cost flights to some of the country's most popular islands.

That is because Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is set to launch new routes to Greek holiday hot spots Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete.

Famed for its buzzing energy, Mykonos will join the airline's network from Wednesday, July 7. Non-stop flights will operate from the UAE capital twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, with one-way fares from Dh179 ($48).

The largest island in Greece will also be easily reachable for UAE travellers on a budget. Crete will join the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network with flights commencing on Friday, July 9.

Services will operate on Mondays and Fridays, and one-way fares are on sale for less than Dh200, including fees but excluding luggage.

Travellers keen to visit Rhodes, the most popular of Greece's Dodecanese Islands, can also get there from Monday, July 12. Fares to the island, which is famed for its beaches and history-steeped landscapes, start at Dh179.

Last month, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced flights to another Greek island, picture-perfect Santorini, one of the country's most coveted holiday destinations.

Travelling to Greece is open for holidaymakers from the UAE. Anyone who is unvaccinated can fly to the country so long as they have a negative PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before arriving. Children 5 years of age and younger are exempt. All travellers flying to Greece must also complete a Passenger Locator Form.

Quarantine-free travel to Greece

Greece and the UAE are also part of a vaccine corridor, meaning that travellers who are fully inoculated will face no quarantine on either end of their holiday.

Vaccinated travellers must have completed the second dose of their inoculation at least 14 days prior to arriving in Greece.

When returning to Abu Dhabi, UAE residents and citizens who have been vaccinated for at least 28 days, and have received a vaccine report on the Al Hosn app, will be exempt from quarantine restrictions.

All passengers returning to Abu Dhabi must take a PCR test 72 hours before departure, and another free-of-charge test on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport.

Those travelling through the vaccine corridor must take a final test on day six after arriving, with children 12 years of age and younger exempt.

Tickets for flights to Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete are now on sale on the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi website and app. The new additions to the network mean that the UAE's newest airline is now operating to 29 destinations from the capital.

Etihad Airways also announced new services to the Greek islands on Monday. The national airline of the UAE is launching summer routes to Mykonos and Santorini, with flights starting this week.

Updated: June 7, 2021 07:28 PM

