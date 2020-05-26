Safety assured as Dubai hotel becomes world's first safeguard-labelled resort

Dubai's Jumeirah Al Naseem is the first hotel in the world to be certified with a Safeguard label from Bureau Veritas.

The five-star resort received the certificate which guarantees cleanliness from one of the world's top specialists in testing, inspection and certification.

It's the first hotel to get the label which is only given after rigorous testing procedures are carried out.

To get the label, Jumeirah Al Naseem has implemented strict hygiene levels and social distancing protocols as part of the hotel group's Stay Safe campaign.

Measures include compulsory face masks and daily temperature checks, social distancing policies at all beaches, pools and hotel common areas, and increased sanitation fogging across the resort.

Hotel rooms vacant for 3 days

Strict hygiene standards are in place at Jumeirah Al Naseem, the first hotel in the world to be certified with Bureau Veritas Safeguard label. Courtesy Jumeirah

In all guest rooms, there's been an increase in housekeeping activities on a daily basis and all guests checking-in are given face masks, sanitiser gels and hand wipes. Pillows and duvets undergo a thermal hygiene process and all pillow and mattress protectors are changed for each guests. Hotel rooms are left empty for at least three days after guests checkout wherever possible and, when this is not an option, rooms instead undergo complete sanitisation fogging.

Jumeirah's other hotels and resorts are also undergoing the certification process in order to earn the safeguarding label.

“For almost 200 years, Bureau Veritas’ mission has been to shape a world of trust. Adapting to the current crisis, we have developed the Safeguard label to certify that appropriate safety standards, training and cleaning protocols are achieved to allow businesses in general and the hospitality sector in particular, to recommence operations with confidence," said Marcel Hochar from Bureau Veritas.

"We are very proud to be associated with Jumeriah Group in its proactive endeavour to make a difference for guests and demonstrate its readiness to receive them in a healthy and safe environment," added Hochar.

A safeguarded hotel stay

Jumeirah Al Nassem in Dubai is the first hotel in the world to be given Bureau Veritas's Safeguard label, which guarantees hygiene standards. Courtesy Jumeirah

Bureau Veritas has worked with health, safety and hygiene specialists to create a checklist of procedures that all business should meet to be certified virus-free. These standards meet local and international regulations, as well as recognised best practices. It's all part of a campaign to help businesses restart after Covid-19 related closures. The new safeguard label is set to help travellers identify safe hotels where sanitation protocols are of a very high standard.

"Jumeirah Al Naseem is the first hotel in the world to receive the Safeguard Label, and we will be working closely with Bureau Veritas over the coming weeks to certify our wider portfolio." said José Silva, chief executive of Jumeirah Group.

The Bureau Veritas Safeguard label is awarded based on compliance with all requirements, following independent verification carried out by a qualified auditor.

Jumeirah Al Naseem is currently open to guests and is also offering day-cation packages for UAE residents.

Several other Jumeirah properties have also reopened including Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and select room categories at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

