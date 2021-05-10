Romanian 'Dracula's castle' lures in tourists with free Covid-19 vaccines

Visitors to Romania's forbidding Bran Castle, widely known as the inspiration for the lair of Dracula, were jabbed with needles rather than vampiric fangs this weekend in a coronavirus vaccination drive.

Medics offered free Pfizer shots to everyone who visited the 14th-century castle, the BBC reported.

"I came to visit the castle with my family and when I saw the poster I gathered up my courage and agreed to get the injection," said Liviu Necula, 39, an engineer.

Those who take the jab are handed a certificate hailing their "boldness and responsibility", and promising they will be welcome at the castle "for the coming 100 years" – as well as being offered a free tour of the "torture chamber".

The vaccination campaign will take place every weekend throughout May. Anyone can turn up without an appointment to get a shot, according to Reuters.

Nestled in a misty valley in the Carpathian Mountains, Bran Castle is associated with the 15th-century Romanian prince Vlad Tepes, known as "the Impaler", although he never stayed there.

Dracula author Bram Stoker is believed to have been inspired by Vlad and descriptions of Bran Castle when writing his 1897 novel that helped found the modern vampire genre.

Romania's government has turned to local vaccination drives and 24-hour "marathons" at major venues such as the National Library in Bucharest to get as many citizens as possible immunised.

"These centres are for everyone who wants to get vaccinated but doesn't feel like making an appointment online," said Marius Nasta hospital director Beatrice Mahler.

But she said it would still be difficult to reach people living in the many areas without local doctors.

Almost 3.6 million Romanians of the country's 19 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, with authorities aiming for five million by June.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Race card 4pm Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 4.35pm Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m 5.10pm Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m 5.45pm Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m 6.20pm Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m 6.55pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m 7.30pm Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 4pm Zabardast 4.35pm Ibn Malik 5.10pm Space Blues 5.45pm Kimbear 6.20pm Barney Roy 6.55pm Matterhorn 7.30pm Defoe

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

