Quarantine-free summer travel from Dubai: Emirates flying to 19 holiday destinations

France and Spain are reopening to tourists this week as the airline adds summer flights giving tourists more travel options without the need for self-isolation

After more than a year of being grounded, flights are slowly resuming as countries ease border restrictions and more people around the world get vaccinated.

With the UAE's long, hot summer stretching in front of us, many people are dreaming of a change of scenery filled with fresh air and a chance to reconnect with nature, visit friends and family, or simply enjoy the luxury of being able to go on holiday.

With a long break expected for the Eid Al Adha holiday, plus the school summer holidays rapidly approaching, travel is on the minds of many UAE citizens and residents.

This week, Spain and France are preparing to welcome back tourists after being closed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. To coincide with the reopening, Emirates said it will increase its flight schedule to both destinations as demand for travel increases.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the 19 destinations you can travel to quarantine-free from Dubai

The Dubai airline is currently flying five times per week to Madrid, and offers four flights weekly to Barcelona. It will also begin daily flights to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2. This will give travellers eight flights per week to the Catalonian capital.

To France, Emirates operates a daily A380 flight to Paris, with more flights set to be added soon.

The 19 destinations travellers can fly to quarantine-free with Emirates

Travellers can fly quarantine-free to 19 countries with Emirates from Dubai by July. Courtesy Unsplash
Travellers will be able to fly to 19 countries, quarantine-free, with Emirates from Dubai. Unsplash
  • Cyprus
  • Greece
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Turkey
  • Spain
  • France (from June 9)
  • Jordan
  • Lebanon
  • Bahrain
  • Egypt
  • Maldives
  • Seychelles
  • Phuket (from July 2)
  • Kenya
  • Tanzania
  • Morocco
  • United States
  • Mexico (from July 2)

Emirates said it will continue to ramp up its operations as demand returns and support the jump-start of tourism across its network as more travel corridors open, benefiting holidaymakers with quarantine-free travel at both ends of their journey.

The airline previously announced it was restarting services to Phuket in Thailand from July 2, and to Miami from July 22.

280 weekly flights to 19 countries

Emirates is operating flights to 19 countries where vaccinated travellers can fly quarantine free. Courtesy Emirates
Emirates is increasing its flight schedule to Spain and France as the two countries reopen to tourists. Courtesy Emirates

The Dubai airline is now operating flights to 30 cities across 19 countries that are open for leisure and business travellers.

With the addition of its newest routes in July, Emirates will be operating 280 weekly flights from Dubai to destinations in Europe, the US, the Middle East and Africa. This gives travellers many options for travelling this summer without the hassle, cost or stress of quarantine. Some destinations on the list are only open without quarantine for vaccinated travellers, but others are open to all UAE citizens and residents.

Travellers returning to Dubai do not need to quarantine, however any travellers continuing to Abu Dhabi must follow the rules surrounding the Green List, unless they're returning via a vaccine corridor.

All Emirates flights to be Iata Travel Pass-equipped by July

Emirates will use the Iata Travel Pass on all flights by July. Courtesy Iata
The Iata Travel Pass allows passengers to share Covid-19 test results with airlines ahead of flying. Courtesy Iata

Emirates is also planning to scale up its Iata Travel Pass capabilities on flights over the coming weeks.

Read More

Summer travel tips for holidaying on a a budget. Courtesy Unsplash7 tips for budget summer travel: from the best time to book flights to finding cheap PCR tests

Abu Dhabi Green List: six new countries added to quarantine-free list

The digital pass initiative from the International Air Transport Association allows travellers to register their personal details, find out Covid-related testing requirements for their destination and share pre-departure Covid-19 test results with airlines ahead of flying.

Passengers on Emirates will be able to use the app on flights to Barcelona, Moscow, Istanbul, New York JFK, Madrid and from London Heathrow this month. The airline also plans to make all flights Iata Travel Pass compatible by July. In the future, it's hoped that the pass will be used to house vaccination records to help facilitate easier travel between countries.

In partnership with the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates is also offering passengers paperless verification of Covid-19-related medical records when flying from Dubai.

Updated: June 7, 2021 01:56 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read