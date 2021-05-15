Etihad suspends flights to Israel

The airline launched services to Tel Aviv on April 6

Etihad was operating twice weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv. Courtesy Etihad

Selina Denman
May 15, 2021

Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended its flights to Tel Aviv “in response to the ongoing conflict”.

The first flights to be affected by these new restrictions are EY 598 from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv on Sunday, and its return service, EY 599, on the same day.

Read More
Etihad and Emirates restrict Philippines flights to transit passengers only
UAE and Seychelles announce travel corridor for vaccinated travellers

"Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities and security intelligence providers. The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we regret any inconvenience caused by this cancellation," the airline said.

The first commercial passenger flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel touched down in Tel Aviv on April 6. The airline was operating two scheduled flights a week between the two cities, on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with a capacity of 290 passengers.

Updated: May 15th 2021, 2:10 PM
TravelLifestyle
EDITOR'S PICKS