Etihad suspends flights to Israel

Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended its flights to Tel Aviv “in response to the ongoing conflict”.

The first flights to be affected by these new restrictions are EY 598 from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv on Sunday, and its return service, EY 599, on the same day.

"Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities and security intelligence providers. The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we regret any inconvenience caused by this cancellation," the airline said.

The first commercial passenger flight from Abu Dhabi to Israel touched down in Tel Aviv on April 6. The airline was operating two scheduled flights a week between the two cities, on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with a capacity of 290 passengers.