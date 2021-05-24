Disneyland is offering a $100 sandwich – but why is it so expensive?

Pym Test Kitchen at the soon-to-open Avengers Campus has a Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich with a quantum-sized price tag

At Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, even the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen applies this science to innovative food. Guests can delight in Experiment No. EE10: Pym-ini, a panini on toasted focaccia with salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and arugula with marinara dipping sauce, which can be served by the slice or as a long, multi-portion sandwich. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Pym Test Kitchen at the soon-to-open Avengers Campus has a Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich on the menu for $100, which can be served in its entirety or in individual portions. Disneyland Resort

Evelyn Lau
May 24, 2021

Disneyland's Avengers Campus is getting ready to open on June 4 and a dish revealed at one of the restaurants on site has raised some eyebrows. Pym Test Kitchen (named after scientist Hank Pym from the Ant-Man series) is offering a $100 sandwich, the priciest item on the menu.

Under entrees, there is a Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich. It consists of salami, rosemary ham, provolone and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia, and it's served with a marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad.

But why is it so expensive?

As listed on the menu, the sandwich is not only named in reference to the film, but also because it is actually very large. A portion can serve between six and eight guests rather than only one, which is why the normal Pym-ini Sandwich for one comes with a price tag of $14.49.

Pym Test Kitchen on the Avengers Campus has a $100 sandwich on offer. Courtesy Disneyland

Fans of the films will know that Pym, who is played by Michael Douglas, loves experimenting with quantum physics and is known for being able to change the size of items, which explains why such a large sandwich is on offer.

Other oversized items on the menu, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, include the Celestial-sized Candy Bar ($7.99), Not So Little Chicken Sandwich ($15.49) and Ever-expanding Cinna-Pym toast ($12.49).

Disneyland, the original Disney theme park, and neighbouring Disney California Adventure Park, were closed in March 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The shutdown thwarted plans to open the Avengers Campus, which had an original opening date of July 2020.

However, after the delay, it is now ready to welcome guests. The newest attraction is a nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's highly successful movie franchise, which began with 2008's Iron Man and spans numerous films depicting Marvel's superheroes.

Updated: May 24th 2021, 10:46 AM

Anghami
Started: December 2011
Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun
Based: Beirut and Dubai
Sector: Entertainment
Size: 85 employees
Stage: Series C
Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The specs: McLaren 600LT

Price, base: Dh914,000

Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 600hp @ 7,500rpm

Torque: 620Nm @ 5,500rpm

Fuel economy 12.2.L / 100km

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Profile of RentSher

Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE

Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi

Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE

Sector: Online rental marketplace

Size: 40 employees

Investment: $2 million

Where can I submit a sample?

Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages.

Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include:

  • Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)
  • Biogenix Labs in Masdar City
  • Al Towayya in Al Ain
  • NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City
  • Bareen International Hospital
  • NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain
  • NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi
  • NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.
The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler

Price, base / as tested Dh57,000

Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm

Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

