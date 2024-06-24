Things to do in the UAE this week, from unlimited dim sum to invigorating ice baths

Although the busy Eid Al Adha festivities may be behind us, there is still plenty to do, see and experience around the UAE, from a new entertainment venue to elevated shopping experiences. Here, The National rounds up things to do around the Emirates, from June 24 to 30.

Monday

If you're still recovering from the Eid weekend or a recent trip, consider the summer reset package offered by Siro One Za'abeel, a fitness and recovery-focused hotel in Dubai.

The package comes with breakfast at The Link, as well as provisions for early check-in and late checkout. A daily complimentary protein shake is also on the cards, as is 20 per cent off at all dining outlets within One Za'abeel. The USP of the package is a curated jet lag recovery programme, which includes a vibroacoustic therapy session. Vibroacoustic therapy uses audible sound waves and vibrations to create a deeply relaxing and meditative experience.

Until September; from Dh980 per night for two people; One Za'abeel Tower; sirohotels.com

Tuesday

Play a game of cricket via AR simulators. Photo: Tiger Strikes

Enjoy a midweek night out with friends at the newly opened Tiger Strikes in Dubai. The adult-focused entertainment venue features neon-lit bowling lanes, digital darts stations, funky pool tables and augmented reality cricket simulators.

Guests can order a range of bar bites and snacks, such as loaded nachos, cheesy jalapeno bites, crispy chicken wings and beef skewers.

Monday to Friday, 2pm-1am; Saturday and Sunday, noon-1am; Megaplex Dubai; dubaigolf.com

Wednesday

If you're heading down to The Galleria on Al Maryah Island for some midweek shopping, look out for G-Quest QR codes scattered across the mall to earn rewards. The codes lead to games and opportunities to earn tokens that can be used to enter a monthly draw of up to Dh10,000 in gift cards.

Guests who earn enough tokens for silver status can enter the draw for a Dh1,500 gift card; gold users have a chance to win Dh5,000; and platinum status users can win Dh10,000. Earning tokens is free.

The initiative, which is in its first phase, is the mall's attempt at further digitising the shopping experience for shoppers. More games and augmented reality experiences will be released soon.

Wednesday and Thursday, 10am-10pm; Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 10am-midnight; Sunday and Monday, 10am-2am; Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; sparkfabric.co/space/galleria

Thursday

Enjoy unlimited dim sum at Demon Duck every Thursday. Photo: Demon Duck

Demon Duck by celebrity chef Alvin Leung at Banyan Tree Dubai offers unlimited dim sum on Thursdays.

On the Demon Dim Sum Nights menu is a blend of traditional techniques and avant-garde flair. Dishes include chicken and black truffle fun gao and Wagyu short rib gyoza. Seafood lovers can enjoy spicy Hokkaido scallop siu mai and prawn har gow. There's also duck gyoza with miso and foie gras, as well as wasabi prawn toast with tobiko and mango salsa. Vegetarian options include wild mushroom fun gao, cheese and onion puff, egg fried rice and vegetable fried noodles.

Every Thursday, 7pm-10pm; from Dh288 per person; Bluewaters Island, Dubai; 04 556 6466

Friday

Adele fans can head to Theatre by QE2 on Friday for a tribute show led by Helen Ward Jackson. The British singer is known to gracefully replicate Adele's energy on stage, from her heartfelt vocals to her performance quirks.

A live band will accompany Jackson as she belts out some of Adele's most popular tracks such as Rolling in the Deep, Skyfall and Easy On Me.

Friday and Saturday; doors open 7.30pm; from Dh99 per person; Port Rashid, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday

Lace up your trainers on Saturday for a run-for-a-cause organised by the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, with Dubai Sports Council and Endurance Sports Services.

The indoor run, which raises awareness about the dangers of drug use to individuals, families and communities, is taking place at Mirdif City Centre. Three categories cover distances of 850 metres, 2.5km and 8.5km. The race is open to all age groups and skill levels; children under 12 years old can participate in a dedicated category.

Prizes will be given to the top three finishes of the 8.5km race.

Saturday, from 7am; from Dh60 per person; Mirdif City Centre, Dubai; hopasports.com

Sunday

Join a beach boot camp at Kite Beach in Dubai hosted by Longevity Wellness Hub and start the next week feeling rejuvenated. The session begins with an obstacle-style workout at 6.30am, pushing the physical limits of participants to build strength and endurance. An ice bath for recovery will follow, which is believed to improve alertness, reduce pain, decrease inflammation and promote blood circulation.

Every Sunday, from 6.30am; Dh150 per person; Kite Beach, Dubai; longevity-sports.com