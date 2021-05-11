Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveiled as new face of Max Factor: actress to be 'creative collaborator' for make-up brand

The 'Quantico' star will consult with the cosmetics company to make sure it gets 'the connection right with women'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been announced as the new ambassador of cosmetics company Max Factor. Courtesy Max Factor

Emma Day
May 11, 2021

She's an actress, entrepreneur, activist, author and producer, and now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can add a new string to her bow: creative collaborator.

The Jamshedpur-born Indian star has been revealed as the latest face of Max Factor, and will act as an ambassador and consultant for the make-up brand.

"What was most amazing to me about being a Max Factor ambassador was the legacy," the Baywatch actress said in a video announcing her new appointment.

"It started with movie stars, all the amazing women that I’ve grown up seeing and to be a part of that family, you know, it’s pretty cool."

While Chopra Jonas, 38, will probably front a number of beauty campaigns for the brand as part of her new role, she will also take a more hands-on approach behind the scenes.

As Max Factor's "creative collaborator", she will share her advice and point of view with the cosmetics company.

"She is getting involved at the language level, telling me what I should write down to the advertising," Stefano Curti, chief brand officer of Coty, told the journal Women's Wear Daily. "Her passion is to make sure we get the language, the insight and the connection right with women."

This isn't the only recent beauty tie-in for Chopra Jonas, either. The star, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, launched her own sustainable haircare line, Anomaly Haircare, in February. The brand, which debuted in North America, is expected to expand globally in the near future.

Chopra Jonas also released a bestselling memoir, Unfinished, this year, and opened a restaurant in New York City.

The White Tiger actress teamed up with chef Hari Nayak, a consultant chef for popular Dubai restaurants Masti, Moombai & Co and Bombay Bungalow, for Sona, which Chopra Jonas said she "poured her love for Indian food into". The restaurant opened in New York in March.

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut

Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

NYBL PROFILE

Company name: Nybl 

Date started: November 2018

Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence

Initial investment: $500,000

Funding round: Series B (raising $5m)

Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up 

Emirates Cricket Board Women’s T10

ECB Hawks v ECB Falcons

Monday, April 6, 7.30pm, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

The match will be broadcast live on the My Sports Eye Facebook page

 

Hawks

Coach: Chaitrali Kalgutkar

Squad: Chaya Mughal (captain), Archara Supriya, Chamani Senevirathne, Chathurika Anand, Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kashish Loungani, Khushi Sharma, Khushi Tanwar, Rinitha Rajith, Siddhi Pagarani, Siya Gokhale, Subha Srinivasan, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish

 

Falcons

Coach: Najeeb Amar

Squad: Kavisha Kumari (captain), Almaseera Jahangir, Annika Shivpuri, Archisha Mukherjee, Judit Cleetus, Ishani Senavirathne, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Malavika Unnithan, Rishitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Shashini Kaluarachchi, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Vaishnave Mahesh

 

 

Profile of Bitex UAE

Date of launch: November 2018

Founder: Monark Modi

Based: Business Bay, Dubai

Sector: Financial services

Size: Eight employees

Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

The biog

Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions.

His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges.

“If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals.

"Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.”

Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef.

He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking. 

Company profile

Name: Tratok Portal

Founded: 2017

Based: UAE

Sector: Travel & tourism

Size: 36 employees

Funding: Privately funded

