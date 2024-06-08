Five sunglasses trends to trial this summer: Classic tortoiseshell to futuristic frames

For those of us living in the UAE, sunglasses are something of a year-round staple. But with summer on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to elevate your eyewear game with the latest trendsetting sunnies.

This season, classic tortoiseshell design shows no sign of slowing down, while futuristic frames in bright hues are apt if you're all about experimentation. Scroll through our five trends to watch for summer 2024.

1. Classic tortoiseshell still in style

Tortoiseshell is an iconic sunglasses style that has stood the test of time, and the trend is set to see a popularity surge once again this summer. Originally inspired by the shells of hawksbill sea turtles, today’s tortoiseshell sunglasses are crafted from acetate or sustainable materials, replicating the classic look.

Light Havana acetate sunglasses, Dh1,440, Fendi. Photo: FF Diamonds

This versatile style suits all skin tones, thanks to its earthy hues that add warmth and depth. From Fendi’s mini cat-eye styles (Dh1,440; $392) to Max Mara’s oversized round frames (Dh650) and Tom Ford’s retro small round frames (Dh1,049), there’s a tortoiseshell style for everyone.

2. Colour-pops of green and pink

Brighten up your summer with a splash of colour. Bold sunglasses are the perfect way to add vibrancy to your look. This season’s favourite hues include eye-catching lime green from Loewe or Zara (Dh299) and popping pink from Gucci (Dh2,005).

Paulas Ibiza, Dh1,105, Loewe

Pair these colourful sunnies with complementary outfits, or use them as the centrepiece of your look by pairing them with neutral tones.

3. Oversized framing to make a statement

Channel your inner celebrity with oversized sunglasses. This trend, which emerged in the 1960s and '70s, has made a comeback for this summer. Brands such as Max Mara, Bulgari and Valentino offer face-covering frames that exude glamour, priced from Dh650 all the way up to Dh4,400.

Serpenti Forever rectangular acetate sunglasses, Dh2,700, Bulgari

While oversized sunglasses might not be for every personality type, they flatter most face shapes and add a striking edge to any look.

4. Thin metal frames for vintage vibes

For a touch of vintage appeal, metal-framed sunglasses are the way to go. From classic aviators to small-rimmed oval glasses, there’s a style for every taste.

V-Stud II, Dh3,095, Valentino

Check out Celine’s rectangular Triomphe rhinestone sunglasses (Dh2,010) or Cartier’s elegant Trinity glasses (Dh4,711). Valentino’s V-Stud aviators (Dh3,095) are perfect for those looking for a festival-ready vibe.

5. Futuristic frames for the fashion-fearless

Thanks to the Kardashians, futuristic sunglasses are now a fashion statement. These out-of-this-world styles are for the daring, featuring mirrored lenses, holographic colours and face-hugging frames. Try the deep red face-covering style from Cos (Dh547) or MCM’s bold frog-like frames (Dh1,175) to stand out this summer.

Adidas Sport, Dh585, adidas

Whether you prefer classic elegance or bold innovation, there’s a perfect pair waiting for you to elevate your summer style.