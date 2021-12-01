Take a bow: 62 photos that chart Rihanna's style journey from music star to fashion mogul

Rihanna may only be 33, but she's been a red-carpet regular for nearly half her life.

And how the Barbadian singer, whose first single Pon de Replay was released in 2005, has seen her empire grow in those 15 years.

The star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has transformed from chart-topper into savvy beauty and fashion mogul, launching a make-up line and fashion label in recent years. She's also added actress to her list of talents, with roles in films including Ocean's 8 and Guava Island.

The latest string to her bow came this week when she was declared a national hero in her home country and bestowed with the title “the Right Excellent”.

Her chameleonic talent also extends to Rihanna's style journey, with the star morphing from mid-Noughties pop singer, with embellished tees and distressed jeans, to one of the most exciting A-listers to walk the red carpet.

Indeed, if Rihanna is attending the Met Gala, you know it'll be a moment in fashion history.

While the singer and businesswoman tends to favour some of the world's most illustrious maisons, from Dior to Givenchy, she's not afraid to switch things up, embracing emerging labels and more avant-garde brands.

Here, we take a look back through her red carpet retrospective to see how Rihanna's style has evolved in the past decade.

