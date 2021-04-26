Oscars 2021 best dressed men: Daniel Kaluuya to Riz Ahmed walk the Academy Awards red carpet

Much of the attention on Oscars night is on the gowns and best-dressed women, but that does not mean the men take their red carpet style any less seriously.
From Riz Ahmed to Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun to Leslie Odom Jr, the gents brought their signature suave to the red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards.
At the London ceremony, LaKeith Stanfield stood out in a Saint Laurent jumpsuit, as did Colman Domingo in bright pink Versace. One Night in Miami ... star Odom Jr was in keeping with the women's glittering dress code in custom gold Brioni at Los Angeles's Union Station.
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, the co-directors of Oscar winner Two Distant Strangers, also got the gold memo, with co-ordinated gold and navy tuxedos.
Click through the gallery above to see all of the best-dressed men at the 2021 Oscars.
Best-dressed women on the Academy Awards red carpet: From Carey Mulligan and Halle Berry
'Nomadland' filmmaker Chloe Zhao becomes first woman of colour to win Best Director Oscar
