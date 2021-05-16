Miss Universe: Gowns by Dubai designers Furne One and Michael Cinco shine on stage

Gowns created by two Dubai designers have been front and centre at the ongoing Miss Universe pageant in Florida, US.

The 69th edition of the annual competition, which was last year postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will crown its 2020 winner on Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Filipino designer Furne One (pronounced o-nay), who has dressed many Hollywood and Bollywood stars with his 20-year-old Amato label, was tasked to create two looks for his country's contestant Rabiya Mateo.

Miss Universe Philippines debuted the first look, a bright yellow tulle gown, at the preliminary round of the contest held at the weekend.

The Swarovski crystal-encrusted dress, complete with a cape featuring heavy beadwork, was inspired by "the radiance of the Philippine sun", says One, who was asked to dress winner Mateo after he designed swimsuits for the Philippine national contest in 2020.

"Yellow is the colour of joy and celebration. And a hope for a new tomorrow," he tells The National.

One, who has created another gown for Mateo for the finals on Sunday, says it was a challenge to put together the looks because of travel restrictions.

“I couldn’t travel to the Philippines, so we had all our fittings over Zoom and that took much more time and effort,” he says.

Michael Cinco, another celebrity favourite, also had his designs worn by contestants at the pageant.

Miss Romania Bianca Tirsin on Saturday wore a butterfly-inspired gown made of French sequins and Swarovski crystals from the Filipino designer's spring / summer 2021 collection.

Miss Universe Romania Bianca Tirsin in a dress by Dubai designer Michael Cinco at the Miss Universe pageant in Florida. Michael Cinco

The same night, Miss Czech Republic Klara Vavruskova donned another butterfly-inspired dress with an elaborate cocoon-style ruffled shoulder, also from Cinco’s spring / summer 2021 collection.

Miss Universe Czech Republic Klara Vavruskova in a dress by Dubai designer Michael Cinco at the Miss Universe pageant in Florida. Michael Cinco

But it’s the dress he’s designed for Miss Canada Nova Stevens, which will be revealed at the finals on Sunday, that’s special for Cinco.

“She is such an inspiring woman, and her journey as a refugee from Sudan to winning the Miss Canada crown is nothing short of amazing. So we have created a dress to celebrate that,” explains Cinco. “It’s our message of strength and hope.”

Cinco and Stevens met when she travelled to Dubai in April.

The dress Stevens will wear at the finals will have “a mermaid silhouette that accentuates her figure and highlights the colour of her skin”, says Cinco.

"It will come with a voluminous hemline with cascading pleated tulle. It's very couture," he says.

Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens in a dress by Dubai designer Michael Cinco during her visit to the UAE. Michael Cinco

Cinco, who started his eponymous label in Dubai 18 years ago, has dressed other Miss Universe contestants before, including Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach who won the title in 2015, and Miss France Iris Mittenaere, who was crowned in 2016.

Miss South Africa and current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will crown the 2020 winner on Sunday night at the competition.

Another pageant, to crown the 2021 winner, will be held later this year. Details have not yet been confirmed.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

Other must-tries Tomato and walnut salad A lesson in simple, seasonal eating. Wedges of tomato, chunks of cucumber, thinly sliced red onion, coriander or parsley leaves, and perhaps some fresh dill are drizzled with a crushed walnut and garlic dressing. Do consider yourself warned: if you eat this salad in Georgia during the summer months, the tomatoes will be so ripe and flavourful that every tomato you eat from that day forth will taste lacklustre in comparison. Badrijani nigvzit A delicious vegetarian snack or starter. It consists of thinly sliced, fried then cooled aubergine smothered with a thick and creamy walnut sauce and folded or rolled. Take note, even though it seems like you should be able to pick these morsels up with your hands, they’re not as durable as they look. A knife and fork is the way to go. Pkhali This healthy little dish (a nice antidote to the khachapuri) is usually made with steamed then chopped cabbage, spinach, beetroot or green beans, combined with walnuts, garlic and herbs to make a vegetable pâté or paste. The mix is then often formed into rounds, chilled in the fridge and topped with pomegranate seeds before being served.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

UAE-based players Goodlands Riders: Jamshaid Butt, Ali Abid, JD Mahesh, Vibhor Shahi, Faizan Asif, Nadeem Rahim Rose Hill Warriors: Faraz Sheikh, Ashok Kumar, Thabreez Ali, Janaka Chathuranga, Muzammil Afridi, Ameer Hamza

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Scoreline: Cardiff City 0 Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum 57', Milner 81' (pen)

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

A meeting of young minds The 3,494 entries for the 2019 Sharjah Children Biennial come from: 435 – UAE 2,000 – China 808 – United Kingdom 165 – Argentina 38 – Lebanon 16 – Saudi Arabia 16 – Bangladesh 6 – Ireland 3 – Egypt 3 – France 2 – Sudan 1 – Kuwait 1 – Australia



The specs: 2018 Maserati Levante S Price, base / as tested: Dh409,000 / Dh467,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 430hp @ 5,750rpm Torque: 580Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.9L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

