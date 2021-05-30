First look: Anthropologie comes to Dubai and Urban Outfitters opens in Abu Dhabi

Not one but two hotly anticipated new shops opened in the UAE this weekend.

In the capital, Urban Outfitters unveiled its latest venue in Yas Mall, while in Dubai, Anthropologie opened its first UAE outpost at The Dubai Mall.

Visitors to the capital's Yas Mall can now enjoy the new store, which is part of a larger Dh500 million refurbishment that is taking place over the next 18 months. The project will herald the arrival of many international retail outlets at the venue, including an Ethan Allen.

The opening marks the first Urban Outfitters in the capital, building on the success of The Dubai Mall shop that opened in 2019.

As with all Urban Outfitters shops, the new arrival offers laid-back, slightly preppy, streetwear, accessories and footwear (think Vans, Fila and Champion) to an audience of ages 18 to 30.

With its range of kitsch collectibles, sunglasses and easy-on-the-pocket prices, it has won legions of fans the world over.

The new Anthropologie store in The Dubai Mall. Courtesy Anthropologie

Since being founded in Philadelphia in 1970, Urban Outfitters has made its name offering fashion cross the genders in muted tones, with plenty of jeans, layerable tops and low-top trainers.

In Dubai, meanwhile, Anthropologie opened its doors at The Dubai Mall.

A sister company of Urban Outfitters, both were founded by URBN chairman and president Dick Hayne, and Anthropologie opened in 1992.

Aimed at an older, largely female crowd, the shop taps into a creative slant with plenty of patterning that runs across floaty dresses, boho jewellery and even printed bed linen.

Filled with big name brands such as Levi’s, Birkenstock and Calvin Klein, the collection is aimed at what the company describes as its five muses: "soft & delicate; boho chic; easy cool; elegant classic and modern sporty."

Filled with everything from homeware to arty books, it is safe to say there is plenty of choice at the new Dubai branch.

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Union Berlin (5.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Borussia Dortmund (5.30pm) Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm) Paderborn v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Freiburg (5.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach (8.30pm) Sunday Mainz v Augsburg (5.30pm) Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm)

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

