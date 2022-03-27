39 of the best dressed men to walk the Oscars red carpet

I was recently talking to a friend about my passion for great male red carpet fashion. "Isn’t that just a tux?" he asked. "Oh, no, no, no, sweet boy," I womansplained in response, "it can be much more interesting than that."

It is true to say that a part of the joy of men's red carpet style is the simplicity — a flawlessly cut tux holds its own in a world of velvet and brocade. But there is also a lot of fun to be had with texture, colour, accessories and detail, and the Oscars is historically a red carpet for the biggest names in Hollywood to get their most sartorially creative.

Ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards, I've taken a look at some of the sharpest dressers of years gone by on the Oscars red carpet.

From monochrome Brad Pitt walking the Oscars red carpet for the first time in 1992, to the style statement Billy Porter made with his tuxedo-gown in 2019, click through the gallery above to see some of the most memorable, creative and, simply, best dressed men from awards ceremonies gone by.

With red carpets back in full force after a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, there's excitement in the air surrounding this year's style stakes.

Plus, a host of Hollywood's most stylish gents are slated to attend the Sunday, March 27 ceremony, including Best Actor nominees Will Smith, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington.

The 2022 awards will wrap up a busy awards season. Netflix’s The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress and Actor. The film’s director, Jane Campion, is now the first woman to receive two Best Director nominations — the other was for 1993’s The Piano.

Dune, which was partly shot in Abu Dhabi, also has a strong showing, with 10 nods including Best Picture, Cinematography and Adapted Screenplay.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the Oscars 2022 nominees:

The Oscars will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be broadcast in the US at 8pm Eastern Standard Time.

ABC is the home of the Oscars in the US. For those in the UK, the ceremony will begin at 1am on Monday, March 28, and will be be shown on Sky Cinema.

In the UAE, the ceremony will begin at 4am on Monday, March 28. OSN is the official broadcaster in the Middle East, and will stream the Oscars on its new OSN+ service, which recently replaced the OSN Streaming app.

A version of this story was first published in February 2020