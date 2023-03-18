Chart Madonna's style journey in 53 photos, from the 1980s to 2023

As she famously sang in 1989, Madonna is all about expressing oneself, and the music star's sartorial choices reflect just that.

The singer, actress and occasional director is known to switch up everything from music genres to hairstyles as swiftly as she changes her outfits.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Madonna's style through the years

Expand Autoplay Madonna, in patterned trousers and a duck-egg coat, performs at the Live Aid concert on July 13, 1985 in Philadelphia, US. Getty Images

The undisputed queen of reinvention has, naturally, shaken up her look time and again since releasing her first single in 1982, dropping the decade's puffball skirts and punk fishnets for '90s midi, '00s streetwear and statement evening gowns throughout the past decade.

In recent months, much has been said about Madonna's appearance, by fans, critics and the singer herself.

Read More 47 photos that chart Bella Hadid's style evolution

She attended the Grammy Awards in February wearing Mugler Haute Couture. People commented on the singer's face, to which she replied: "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim [Petras], many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!"

Here, we take a look back to see how the Vogue star's style has evolved in the past four decades.