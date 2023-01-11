Iranian-American actress Sepideh Moafi pays tribute to 'martyrs' with Golden Globes dress

Iranian-American actress Sepideh Moafi made a statement with her red carpet look at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday.

The actress, known for roles in The L Word: Generation Q and Black Bird, wore a black sequinned dress with a high slit and an oversized red poppy rosette at the hip.

“The dress has many stories,” Moafi said, “but the most important of which is this flower, which represents a blooming new Iran during this revolution".

Moafi worked on the look with Iranian-American designer Amir Taghi and artist Haus of Milad. She was styled by Kevin Michael Ericson for the event.

Taghi described dressing Moafi as an "absolute honour" and explained that the poppy is "inscribed by Haus of Milad with [the names of] many of the martyrs of our ongoing revolution in Iran".

"We will remember you as our heroes forever," he wrote on Instagram.

Moafi also posted about her look on Instagram, describing the gown as "artistry" and writing that she was "calling attention to ongoing judicial repression in Iran".

"On the petals of this red flower are written the names of four who have been executed in connection with recent #MahsaAmini protests, and dozens more at risk of capital punishment," she said in a post shared on her Instagram story.

