Exclusive fashion products created for UAE National Day

UAE residents and visitors are gearing up for a long weekend from December 1 to 4 as the country celebrates its 51st National Day on December 2.

Every year, the four-day holiday also transforms the country into a wonderland of deals, discounts and activities, and many brands release one-of-a-kind, limited-edition or carefully curated offerings to add to the celebrations.

Here are some brands that have released standout items for the occasion this year.

Cecilie Bahnsen

Cecilie Bahnsen pays homage to the UAE flag. Photo: Cecilie Bahnsen

The Danish fashion brand has created an edit of its designs to reflect the colours of the UAE flag.

Curated specifically for the country's 51st National Day, the line includes its trademark romantic cuts in red, white, green and black, making them perfect for events marking the occasion.

From Dh3,635 ($989); farfetch.com; ceciliebahnsen.com

Hiba Jaber

Hiba Jaber reveals a limited-edition collection for December 2. Photo: Hiba Jaber

Fine jewellery house Hiba Jaber has unveiled a limited-edition collection to celebrate National Day.

Drawing on the nation's unique heritage, and inspired by its ability to draw people from across the globe to its shores, Hiba Jaber has reissued its Duo Rings, now made in the colours of the UAE flag.

Encrusted with rubies, emeralds and white diamonds — some given a black rhodium finish — the stackable rings in silver, gold and rose gold are the latest renditions from the brand's Ceylon Gems collection.

From Dh5,400; hibajaber.com

Beautifect Box

The new limited-edition Beautifect Box. Photo: Beautifect Box

Created by Dr Lara Lalvani, a dental surgeon turned entrepreneur, the Beautifect Box vanity case is a go-to for those looking for optimal lighting and distortion-free mirrors when applying make-up on the go. Now, just in time for National Day, a new limited-edition Black Beautifect Box has been released.

The case has five lighting settings, a magnifying lens to the power of five and, best of all, it is fully rechargeable via a USB C cable. The batteries can store enough power to last about one month.

From Dh1,350; beautifect.com

Etika Jewels

Etika Jewels's National Day necklace. Photo: Etika Jewels

With a focus on sustainable practices, Etika Jewels is an online shop that uses lab-grown and sustainable gems.

To celebrate UAE National Day, it has created five special pendants, each carrying a word that together capture the best of the country. The words are Diversity, Home, Joy, Peace and Tolerance, in English and Arabic script, each one made in gold or silver, with gems in the colours of the national flag. The pendants are being sold until December 2.

From Dh2,550; etikajewels.com

Judith Leiber

UAE National Day clutch by Judith Leiber. Photo: Harvey Nichols Dubai

Acclaimed handbag brand Judith Leiber is adept at creating limited-edition clutches to mark notable events around the world, and the UAE 51st National Day is no exception.

For this year, Judith Leiber has released a box frame clutch, completely blinged out in white Swarovski crystals. It features the logo of the UAE, with all seven Emirates depicted in red, green and black, making up the colours of the national flag.

Stocked at Harvey Nichols Dubai, Leiber's limited-edition commemorative bag is expected to sell out, despite the Dh16,116 price tag.

Terzihan

Terzihan has created new enamel and diamond pieces. Photo: Terzihan

Founded in Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, Terzihan has grown to become a fine jewellery-maker of exceptional skill. To mark the UAE's 51st National Day, it has used that artisan knowledge to create a range of enamel and diamond pieces in the red, green, black and white, the colours of the national flag.

Strictly limited-edition, the delicate rose gold bangles are decorated in strips of colour that coil around the bracelet, or are in a linking chain motif. Both are scattered with white diamonds. Each piece is engraved with an individual serial number, to ensure it is unique.

The bangles are available exclusively at Al Fardan Jewellery in Nation Towers Mall, Abu Dhabi, for a limited time only, and cost Dh19,484 each.

