London Fashion Week pauses for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

London Fashion Week is pausing all events and shows on Monday as a mark of respect for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the queen's death on September 8, the fashion event rushed out a new timetable to minimise conflict with the mourning period. It has since been heavily scaled back, with all parties cancelled, and both Raf Simons and Burberry selecting to scrap their shows completely.

Shows that have gone ahead have held moments of silence or offered discreet nods to the monarchy. Some guests have even attended in Union Jack looks.

A model gets ready backstage prior to the Halpern spring/summer 2023 show on the fourth day of London Fashion Week. All shows and events for Monday have been cancelled as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II. AFP

In a letter sent out last week, Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, which organises London Fashion Week, said "as a business-to-business event, London Fashion Week will continue while observing Royal Protocol and the event will be dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with our own moment of respect".

With the final day of fashion week meant for Monday, the same day as the queen's funeral, Rush announced the schedule would be cleared, confirming that “all shows have been rearranged”.

Some of those events will now take place on Tuesday, while others will happen in October, on as yet unconfirmed dates.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in a historic state funeral on Monday.

Crowds of mourners are expected to flock to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.

The royal family will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.

On Sunday, world leaders attended a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles on the eve of the queen’s funeral.

Presidents, prime ministers and royals from around the globe came together as guests of the monarch for the event on Sunday evening.

About 500 people were hosted in the palace’s main state rooms, including US President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the reception and offered his deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.