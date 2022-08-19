Designers worn by Rajwa Al Saif in engagement photos with Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein

This week, the engagement of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Rajwa Al Saif was announced, with a series of celebratory photos released to mark the news.

Not only is Al Saif marrying into the Jordanian royal family, but she is inheriting a notably chic mother-in-law in Queen Rania, a royal who is frequently featured on best-dressed lists and lauded for her sense of style.

In her engagement portraits, Al Saif, who currently works at architectural firm Designlab Experience, was every part the polished princess-to-be.

In the first set of photos shared by the Jordanian royal family, Al Saif wore a cream abaya with gold embellishment over an olive green dress with a gold belt and a mustard headscarf. The designers behind these pieces have not been confirmed. Queen Rania wore a black dress with silver metallic detail by Singaporean designer Andrew Gn.

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, and extends its sincere congratulations on this occasion pic.twitter.com/LRIq61PtRB — RHC (@RHCJO) August 17, 2022

In a photo shared by Prince Hussein, Al Saif wore a blue pleated dress by Greek brand Costarellos, with a pearl necklace. It seems Al Saif is destined to have a similarly positive effect on fashion houses as Queen Rania and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Hours after the photo of Al Saif wearing a Costarellos dress was posted, the brand was inundated with orders. A message on the label's website now reads: "Due to an extremely high volume of orders, all in-stock items will be shipped the week of August 22nd."

Al Saif paid subtle tribute to her future mother-in-law through her fashion choices. In a photo shared by the Jordanian Royal Court, she is wearing a white high-collared midi dress with an embellished belt by Andrew Gn, who dressed Queen Rania in the images accompanying engagement announcement.

Rajwa Al Saif with fiance, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, wearing a white dress by Andrew Gn. Photo: jordansroyalfamily / instagram

In the final set of images, the most informal of the collection, the couple are seen walking through a tree-lined path.

Prince Hussein is wearing a blue shirt, while Al Saif is wearing a multicoloured skirt and white shirt by Italian designer Sara Roka, with a gathered lilac belt and light blue Valentino pumps.

In a more informal shot, Rajwa Al Saif wore a look by Italian designer Sara Roka with earrings borrowed from Queen Rania. Photo: jordansroyalfamily / Instagram

Her Harry Winston engagement ring is on full display in the images, as are a pair of Stephen Webster white gold and yellow diamond earrings, which have been worn by Queen Rania on several occasions.

How Queen Rania's 1993 wedding outfit broke with tradition — in pictures

Expand Autoplay On June 10, 1993, then Crown Prince of Jordan, Abdullah, married Rania Al-Yassin in Amman. AFP

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's engagement

The engagement took place at the home of Al Saif's father in Riyadh. It was announced on Twitter with four photos showing the couple, with Crown Prince Hussein's parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, pictured alongside members of Al Saif's family.

Queen Rania also took to Twitter to share her happiness.

“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote.

I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa pic.twitter.com/hVhJHhnCir — Rania Al Abdullah (@QueenRania) August 17, 2022

Prince Hussein's engagement only comes a few weeks after his sister, Princess Iman, announced her engagement to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

Princess Iman is the first daughter and the second child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Princess Iman's engagement — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Jordan's Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis are engaged. Photo: @RHCJO / Twitter

Who is Rajwa Al Saif?

Al Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, according to Roya News in Jordan.

She is the youngest of four siblings — alongside Faisal, Nayef and Dana — born to businessman Khalid Al Saif and his wife Azza Al Sudairi.

Her secondary education took place in Saudi Arabia, before she moved to New York to complete her higher education at the College of Architecture at Syracuse University.

See Queen Rania of Jordan's style evolve in 64 pictures