Gigi Hadid hosts star-studded party with 'British Vogue' and Self-Portrait

Gigi Hadid hosted a star-studded party alongside British Vogue and Self-Portrait in London on Wednesday.

The American supermodel, who has been named as Self-Portrait’s newest ambassador, joined the brand's founder Han Chong and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Hadid wore a lime sequinned dress by the maison, which she paired with a matching handbag and shoes.

Among the high-profile guests in attendance at the event, which was held at London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse, was US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who wore a red floral shirtdress alongside her signature sunglasses.

Newlyweds Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire also attended, as did models Maya Henry and Georgia May Jagger.

Singer Ellie Goulding was also spotted at the party, alongside model Sabrina Elba, wife of actor Idris Elba, and her step-daughter Isan Elba.

Musician Celeste, actress Mj Rodriguez, designer Harris Reed, actress Bukky Bakray and models Aweng Ade-Chuol, Devon Ross and Ella Richards also attended the event. Most of the night’s guests were sporting outfits from Self-Portrait.

Hadid, who is mother to 22-month-old daughter Khai, is the star of Self-Portrait’s latest campaign, which was revealed earlier this week.

Shot in New York, Hadid models the brand’s autumn/winter collection on the city’s famous streets.

“I've always wanted to capture a day in the life of the Self-Portrait woman so when exploring how best to present our autumn/winter collection, doing just that seemed like the perfect opportunity,” Chong said of the campaign.

“Gigi was the perfect woman to bring this idea to life — free-spirited, hard-working and a true ray of sunshine — she brought an effortless energy to this campaign.”