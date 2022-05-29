Best-dressed at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 closing ceremony

After 12 days of screenings, premieres, red carpets and glitzy events, the Cannes Film Festival 2022 has come to a close.

The closing ceremony took place on Saturday night in the French resort town, at the Palais des Festivals, the heart of the annual film festival that draws in stars from all over the world.

Celebrities who attended the final event included the festival's jury, which this year was led by French actor Vincent Lindon, and supported by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, English actress Rebecca Hall, Swedish star Noomi Rapace, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

Padukone, who has worn several stunning gowns on the red carpet since the festival began, did not disappoint, wearing a white custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ruffled sari.

Fellow juror Rapace looked sophisticated in a deep blue Moschino dress with Chopard jewellery.

There were plenty of other striking looks from guests on the red carpet, with American actress Andie MacDowell turning heads for her green gown that was taken to the next level with matching emerald crystals dotted under her eyelids. Vogue described it as a look that could have "come straight out of Euphoria".

American star Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder) also wowed in a pink, sheer, embellished Armani Prive couture dress and Chopard jewellery.

Angolan model Maria Borges represented the Middle East and North Africa with an eye-catching, red Ashi Studio dress, while Diane Kruger also stunned in a silver Ami Paris dress with Mach & Mach shoes.

Among the men, Spanish actor Javier Bardem stood out with his smart white jacket and matching bow tie.

