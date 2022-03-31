Burberry identifies sustainability as 'golden opportunity' for luxury fashion

Transforming fashion from climate foe to friend is its "golden opportunity", a Burberry executive said on Thursday.

The challenges presented by the conflict in Ukraine and rampant inflation should not deter or distract luxury fashion either, Julie Roche, Burberry's chief financial officer told the Bloomberg Sustainable Business event.

Ms Roche said luxury brands can be in the vanguard of the transformation as "their products have longevity and their supply chains are very well established".

To achieve this, traditional rivalries and commercial instincts must be set aside, she said.

"I think success comes from approaching this not just as individual companies, but also approaching this across the industry and across other industries as well."

"We're fashion companies: we compete on product, and we compete on customer service, but we should never compete on planet."

Ms Roche referenced Burberry's storied 160-year history, yet said it is only in the past five it has given itself "stretching" climate targets, all of which it has beaten.

She said Burberry wishes to be a sustainable fashion bellwether and to this end its target is to be not climate neutral but climate posi