Michael Cinco embraces wanderlust for his autumn/winter 2022-23 menswear show in Dubai

Is the golden era of travel returning? After almost two years of lockdown, bans and interruptions, has that promise of wanderlust been revived? Filipino designer Michael Cinco seems to think so, as his latest collection showcased at Arab Fashion Week Menswear autumn/winter 2022-23 at Dubai Design District on Saturday night took guests on a journey of impeccable craftsmanship.

Since he launched his namesake label in the UAE in 2003, Cinco has captured the industry's attention with his extravagant creations. Known chiefly for his gowns, which often feature a dazzling array of crystals and handcrafted embellishments, they have graced red carpets across the globe, worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, not to mention famously Miss Universe finales.

Cinco offers as much extravagance in his menswear collections.

For Saturday's showcase, he was inspired by adventure. "The past couple of years have been restricting and as borders open, we must breathe new life into travel," he said, of his starting point.

Instead of thinking about the destination, he wants us to think more about the journey. This means packing away our athleisurewear and, much like aviation in the 1960s, donning our very best ensembles instead.

Called The Impalpable Dream of The Voyager, most of the collection was focused on jackets and suiting. Floor-sweeping coats made way for oversized trenches that offered up an almost ethereal feel. The tailoring of the items was second to none, with three and four-piece suit sets a highlight. Wide-leg trousers also made a statement, some featuring oversized turn-ups.

Layered feathers and sequins adorned some of the looks, with each piece taking between 50 to 80 hours to finish. Photo: Michael Cinco

There were also parachute-style jackets and jumpsuits, with models styled to look like paratroopers with army boots and goggles. It was a fun addition to the show's theme that wouldn't be amiss on one of Cinco's many celebrity clients.

The ruffled trench also deserves a mention as it offered a feminine yet masculine vibe with its different coloured layers and oversized lapel.

The styling of the looks was not for a wallflower. The palette featured some pastel shades and vivid hues of cobalt and sky blues, cherry reds, a bright brown and an exuberant plum and purple. A 101 class in layering, these were paired with turtlenecks and shirts in teal, neon yellow and bubble-gum pink. It worked, showing men can covet colour, layer it up and look sophisticated as a result.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Michael Cinco collection without embellishment – and lots of it. Layered feathers and sequins adorned some of the looks, showcasing his team's talent, as each piece took between 50 to 80 hours to finish, the designer shared.