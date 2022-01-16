Who is Jaclyn Stapp? Jordan's Mrs World runner-up

Sashaying across the Las Vegas stage in a plunging one-piece with her brunette locks flowing, Jaclyn Stapp dazzled with all of the poise and presence of an international beauty queen at Saturday's Mrs World final.

Mrs Jordan, 41, narrowly missed out on the Mrs World crown, finishing as first runner-up with the crown going to Mrs American Shaylyn Ford, with Mrs UAE World Debanjali Kamstra coming in third.

But who is the Jordanian beauty queen and philanthropist?

Who is Jaclyn Stapp?

A model, actress and author, Stapp is the daughter of Jordanian parents who left the Middle East for New York and later Florida.

The mother of three is the founder of non-profit organisation Children Are Magical (Charm), which aims to raise awareness of children’s issues and provide underprivileged youth with the tools to help with their education.

Charm Foundation founder Jaclyn Stapp speaks during The Charm Foundation Back To School Bash at Kirkpatrick Centre on August 4, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

Stapp, who has been competing in pageants since she was 13, is married to Grammy Award-winning rock star Scott Stapp.

At Saturday's pageant, she told judges about her humble upbringing by a Jordanian mother who encouraged her to follow her dreams.

“I think a higher purpose varies for everyone individually,” she told pageant judges. “For me personally, my mother raised five children as a widow and an immigrant that came to this country [America].

“I lost my father at a very young age and my mother gave us a thirst for knowledge and education.

Quote I learnt so much from my mother as a widow and that’s something I want to carry forward. I want to make a difference Jaclyn Stapp, Mrs Jordan World

“As Mrs World, I want to help young girls around the world have opportunities and education – that’s my passion and purpose.

“I learnt so much from my mother as a widow and that’s something I want to carry forward. I want to make a difference and I want to hit the ground running.”

A marketing and communications graduate from Stetson University in Florida, Stapp has graced the covers of magazines in the US and her acting credits include episodes of Full House, Second Noah and Sex and the City.

Over the years, Stapp has collected crowns including Miss New York USA, Mrs Florida and Mrs Jordan, in a proud celebration of her Middle Eastern heritage.

Commenting on social media before the final of Mrs World, Stapp wrote: “I am both proud and humbled to represent the married women of Jordan at the coming Mrs World pageant.

“My parents were born and raised in Jordan and I have seen for myself the many changes that have made it possible for a woman to be in the position I am.

“To carry this uplifting and personal history on to the Mrs World stage, along with so many beautiful and intelligent ladies from around the world, will be a life-changing experience.

“This journey will also give recognition to the women I represent who have been a positive force for change. I will be realising their dream.”

Winner of the Congeniality Award

At the Mrs World pageant final, Stapp blew the judges away with her confidence and charm, scooping the Congeniality Award in the swimwear round, which is presented to contestants for their pleasant personalities.

In the eveningwear round, Stapp sparkled in a silver floor-skimming halter-neck gown, which was split to the thigh and adorned in sequins and tassels.

In the national costume round, Stapp again paid tribute to her roots in a shocking-pink belly dancer-inspired ensemble designed by Matt Logan and Iolanna Design.

The bejewelled bustier and flowing skirt were draped in pearls and encrusted with gems that glimmered as Stapp swayed her hips in true belly dancer fashion.

Stapp and Ford clasped hands as they waited for the winner to be announced, with Stapp gracefully congratulating her rival on learning of her defeat.

Should Ford ever need to step down from her position, the title of Mrs World will automatically go to Stapp.