Miss Universe 2021 diary: Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani's first week in Israel

Bahrain's first representative at the Miss Universe pageant says she was so excited to attend the global beauty contest that she hardly slept the night before her flight to Israel, the host country this year.

Manar Nadeem Deyani, 25, is one of 79 contestants who are taking part in the annual competition, where current Miss Universe Andrea Meza from Mexico will crown her successor at the gala finals in the resort city of Eilat on December 12.

Despite the threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which resulted in Israeli authorities shutting out the country from foreigners, the pageant has been allowed to go ahead, with Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov saying last month it was the kind of event Israel "is very much in need of".

Deyani, a fashion student living in Dubai, was named on November 29 as her country's first Miss Universe participant. While beauty pageants have been held in Bahrain before, this will be the first time a contestant has represented the country at the competition, which is celebrating its 70th year this year.

Here, Deyani shares with The National her daily journey at Miss Universe 2021, which she called a "once-in-a-lifetime experience".

December 1: the training

Bahrain's first Miss Universe contestant Manar Nadeem Deyani with her hair stylist Maggie Semaan. Photo: Yugen Group

"I’m on the last stretch of my preparations before I fly out from Dubai. It has been an intense week of training by Yugen Group, from improving my pasarela walk (a walking style used in pageants) to my outfits to perfecting my daily hair and makeup look.

"I am someone who’s very particular with how I present myself, so having to work with Maggie Semaan, an international celebrity hair artist, is actually a dream come true. I’ve been working with her since the day I was appointed as the first ever Miss Universe Bahrain and it’s been a pleasure working with Maggie in terms of planning my complete day-to-day looks from the moment I land in Israel to the time I depart – hopefully with a crown to match my gorgeous hair."

December 2: arriving in Tel Aviv

Manar Nadeem Deyani after she landed in Tel Aviv. Photo: Yugen Group

"I don’t know if it’s just me but I can’t wait to start my Miss Universe journey. I literally stayed up all night just thinking of how this once-in-a-lifetime experience will turn out. But of course, before anything else, I had to pack my bags and finish off some of my university work on the side.

"But today’s the day! I’m off to Israel to meet my Miss Universe sisters. I managed to catch some sleep on my four-hour journey but I’m just full of excitement.

"I almost lost my luggage when I landed in Tel Aviv but thankfully it has been found. I was met by the Miss Universe team just as soon as I exited the baggage claim. I went straight to the hotel, finished the registration and started my quarantine."

December 3 and 4: quarantine

Deyani in quarantine. Photo: Yugen Group

"After landing, I spent the next 72 hours in quarantine. I used this time to further prepare myself both physically and mentally, doing quick workouts inside my room, virtual training with my team, improving my walk and practicing my Q&A. I also got the chance to catch up and call my family and work on some of my university assignments."

December 5: meeting other contestants

"I'm finally off quarantine period, yay! Just as soon as I left my hotel room, I met the sweetest Elle Smith, Miss USA. We had a quick chat and it was an amazing feeling meeting my Miss Universe sisters in person.

"Today we also leave from Jerusalem to Eilat. After a four-hour ride, I went straight for lunch with Miss USA, Miss Peru and Miss Russia. We also ended the night with an orientation where I got to meet most of my new sisters. It has been a very exciting day to say the least."

Scroll through the gallery for pictures of Miss Universe 2021 contestants in Jerusalem's Old City: