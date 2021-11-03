Jessica Simpson's style evolution in 33 photos: Duchess of Hazzard to fashion mogul

In her 20-plus years in the public eye, Jessica Simpson has gone from a Daisy Dukes-wearing starlet, to a shrewd businesswoman with a fashion and beauty empire that has gone on to earn more than $1 billion.

She may have not known if tuna was chicken or fish on her 2003 stint on MTV reality show Newlyweds with her ex-husband Nick Lachey, but 17 years on, she certainly knows how to style a gown for a red carpet appearance.

Long gone are the jeans and crop-top combos, clashing two-piece sets, hot pants and Herve Leger bandage dresses. A modern Simpson, 41, has a more boho style away from the red carpet, but opts for elegant gowns, sharp suits and bold mini-dresses when she is on duty. She has worn designs by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, as well as an international roster of Alexander McQueen, Brandon Maxwell, Stella McCartney and Monique Lhuillier.

She is also known to wear her own Jessica Simpson designs for high-profile appearances.

Speaking of her styling and designing ethos in 2018, she said: “My philosophy has always been to follow my heart, be myself, and have a clear point of view and just do the right thing.

“To be honest, beauty comes from within and when I feel good in my own skin and the clothes that are covering my skin, I can project my best self.”

Read more Jessica Simpson shares 'unrecognisable' photo after four years of sobriety

The Dukes of Hazzard actress is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson. The couple have three children, Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 2.

Simpson has been open about her battles with her weight, signing deals with Weight Watchers following her pregnancies. She has also recently spoken publicly about her battle with alcoholism, recently sharing a photo of an "unrecognisable version" of herself to mark four years of sobriety.

"The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad," she wrote in the post.

"I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."