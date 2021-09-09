Model Jasmine Tookes marries Juan David Borrero in custom Zuhair Murad wedding gown

She may have exchanged her vows in Ecuador, but when it came to choosing her wedding dress, Jasmine Tookes looked to Lebanon.

The supermodel, 30, turned to Zuhair Murad to design a fairytale gown for her wedding to Juan David Borrero, a Snapchat executive and son of Ecuador's vice president.

The couple tied the knot at the church of San Francisco in Quito, Ecuador's capital, on Saturday, with models Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, and Shanina Shaik acting as bridesmaids in the star-studded ceremony.

Tookes, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, and Borrero became engaged in September 2020.

"Still can’t believe I’m living in a real-life fairytale with you. I’m officially Mrs Borrero," the model posted on Instagram on Wednesday, as she shared images from the wedding.

For her big day, the bride wore a lace-bodiced gown with a dramatic, voluminous skirt, custom made by the Ras Baalbek-born designer.

"From the embroidery of floral patterns to the beading of subtle pearls, the off-white fitted dress is distinguished by a high-collared neckline and arm-hugging long sleeves," Murad's namesake label revealed on social media.

"A draped waist belt uncovers a voluminous detachable overskirt ornamented with lace embroidered with sequins and pearls."

The gown was paired with a cathedral-length veil and Tookes shared some behind-the-scenes shots of her fittings with Murad.

"Thank you for making my classic, timeless and beautiful wedding dress come true. It is a piece of art!" the model wrote alongside images of her trying on her gown in the designer's atelier.

"Any of you figure out who my inspiration was? I want to display it like this forever in my house!"

Murad also shared his well wishes for the newlyweds on his personal Instagram account, writing: "A wonderful couple embarking on a wonderful journey. My dear Jasmine, you are glowing and absolutely breathtaking.

"I'm happy to have been a part of your special day. May the years ahead be filled with love and joy for you both."

The Lebanese couturier, who has dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry and Beyonce, established his eponymous label in 1997, and added a ready-to-wear bridalwear arm in 2011.

Models Chanel Iman and Devon Windsor, and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, are among the stars to have tied the knot in Zuhair Murad wedding dresses.

