Dakota Johnson's style evolution in 46 photos: how star became Gucci's golden girl

She appeared in 2020's The High Note and when it comes to her red carpet history, that's what Dakota Johnson hits time and time again.

The American actress, 31, has become one of Hollywood's most exciting style stars since rising to fame with her lead role in 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey.

Johnson, daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, was already an emerging talent with roles in 21 Jump Street and The Five-Year Engagement, but it was her performance as Anastasia Steele in the cinematic adaptation of EL James's books that propelled her to stardom.

Since then, the actress has racked up roles in films such as Black Mass, How to Be Single, Bad Times at the El Royale and The Peanut Butter Falcon, and won a People's Choice Award along the way.

Johnson has also progressed from rising star to certified red-carpet queen as her CV has grown.

Turning to the likes of Chanel, Prada and Valentino for effortless premiere fare, the actress has become something of a darling of Italian label Gucci.

Johnson regularly sports designs by the legacy brand on the red carpet, at film festivals and at A-list bashes, showcasing Gucci's penchant for bold hues, standout details and head-turning fabrics.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

