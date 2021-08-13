Actress Nelly Karim wears Maison Yeya to wed Hisham Ashour in Egypt

Egyptian actress Nelly Karim tied the knot with former squash player fiance Hisham Ashour, with the pair marrying in Egypt this week.

The Blue Elephant star championed a label from her native Egypt for her big day, sporting an off-the-shoulder design by couture house Maison Yeya.

The design house, which has its head office in Dubai Design District, is helmed by Yasmine Yeya, Known for its intricate bridal designs, the maison also offers couture and ready-to-wear, with its pieces previously worn by Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and model Shanina Shaik.

The label shared a video of Karim and Ashour on their wedding day, showcasing the lace-crafted gown made for the actress.

"Congratulations to Nelly and Hisham. May your years be filled with love," the brand wrote.

Karim, 46, paired the dress, which features straps emblazoned with delicate white fabric flowers, with a romantic, elongated tulle veil.

The couple tied the knot in Egypt’s North Coast on Wednesday, according to videos and messages shared on social media.

الحب، السعادة، الخير، السلام والفرح وكل شيئ جميل يليق بكِ ... "فالسعادة أحياناً هي التي تبحث عن من يستحقها" وأنتي لها وهي لكِ يا حَبيبَتي 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 #نيللي_كريم @NellyKarim pic.twitter.com/7DQ79IqNgd — Sherihan (@Sherihan) August 11, 2021

Egyptian actress and singer Sherihan posted a photograph of Karim, wearing a beaded headband and diamond drop earrings, on Twitter, along with a message of celebration for the happy couple.

"Love, happiness, goodness, peace and joy and everything beautiful suits you," Sherihan captioned the portrait.

According to make-up artist Abdalla Refaei, who perfected Karim's beauty look for her big day, the couple married at Hacienda White, a luxurious resort with sweeping views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The make-up artist also revealed a peek of another outfit worn by Karim later on her big day.

"Second look for the queen," Refaei captioned a short video shared to Instagram, which showed the Clash actress posing in a sculptural, ivory strapless dress.

The gown, also by Maison Yeya, featured a high slit and artful draping, and was paired with white tasselled heels for the couple's evening celebrations.

The actress and her new husband haven't yet shared any pictures or comments from the day.

The couple confirmed their engagement earlier this month, with Karim writing on social media that “August will be filled with happiness".

Her new husband is brother to Ramy Ashour, the retired Egyptian professional squash player.

