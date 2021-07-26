German women's gymnastics team wear full-body suits at Olympics to promote choice

The German women's gymnastics team opted to wear full-body suits during qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in a move they said was designed to promote freedom of choice and encourage women to wear what makes them feel comfortable.

The team, composed of Sarah Voss, Pauline Schaefer-Betz, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui, competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles.

They wore similar outfits during training on Thursday and said they could choose to wear them again in competition.

Quote I think it's really cool that they have the guts to stand on such a huge arena and show girls from all over the world that you can wear whatever you want Norwegian gymnast Julie Erichsen

Voss said the team had discussed their choice of attire before competing on Sunday and had settled on the unitard.

"As you are growing up as a woman, it is quite difficult to get used to your new body in a way," the gymnast, aged 21, said.

"We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable and we show everyone that they can wear whatever they want and look amazing, feel amazing, whether it is in a long leotard or a short one."

Voss said the team – which wore full-body suits at the European championships in April in a move aimed at countering the sexualisation of the sport – were keen for the trend to catch on.

Kim Bui of Team Germany competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Getty Images

"We want to be a role model in any case, to make everybody have the courage to follow us," Voss said.

The Germans' decision to wear unitards earned them praise from fellow competitors in Tokyo.

"I think it's really cool that they have the guts to stand on such a huge arena and show girls from all over the world that you can wear whatever you want," said Norwegian gymnast Julie Erichsen. "I applaud them for that."

In recent years, the sport has been rocked by widespread cases of sexual and physical abuse, prompting the introduction of new safety protocols meant to protect athletes.

For women, the standard competition outfit is a leotard, with long, half-length sleeved and sleeveless garments allowed.

Outfits covering legs are authorised in international competitions but to date, they have been worn almost exclusively for religious reasons.

The Africa Institute 101 Housed on the same site as the original Africa Hall, which first hosted an Arab-African Symposium in 1976, the newly renovated building will be home to a think tank and postgraduate studies hub (it will offer master's and PhD programmes). The centre will focus on both the historical and contemporary links between Africa and the Gulf, and will serve as a meeting place for conferences, symposia, lectures, film screenings, plays, musical performances and more. In fact, today it is hosting a symposium – 5-plus-1: Rethinking Abstraction that will look at the six decades of Frank Bowling's career, as well as those of his contemporaries that invested social, cultural and personal meaning into abstraction.

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

The biog Profession: Senior sports presenter and producer Marital status: Single Favourite book: Al Nabi by Jibran Khalil Jibran Favourite food: Italian and Lebanese food Favourite football player: Cristiano Ronaldo Languages: Arabic, French, English, Portuguese and some Spanish Website: www.liliane-tannoury.com

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

