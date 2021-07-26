German women's gymnastics team wear full-body suits at Olympics to promote choice

'We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable'

Kim Bui, Pauline Schaefer and Elisabeth Seitz of Germany are seen in their unitards at the Tokyo Olympics. Reuters

Jul 26, 2021

The German women's gymnastics team opted to wear full-body suits during qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in a move they said was designed to promote freedom of choice and encourage women to wear what makes them feel comfortable.

The team, composed of Sarah Voss, Pauline Schaefer-Betz, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui, competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles.

They wore similar outfits during training on Thursday and said they could choose to wear them again in competition.

I think it's really cool that they have the guts to stand on such a huge arena and show girls from all over the world that you can wear whatever you want
Norwegian gymnast Julie Erichsen

Voss said the team had discussed their choice of attire before competing on Sunday and had settled on the unitard.

"As you are growing up as a woman, it is quite difficult to get used to your new body in a way," the gymnast, aged 21, said.

"We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable and we show everyone that they can wear whatever they want and look amazing, feel amazing, whether it is in a long leotard or a short one."

Voss said the team – which wore full-body suits at the European championships in April in a move aimed at countering the sexualisation of the sport – were keen for the trend to catch on.

Kim Bui of Team Germany competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Getty Images

"We want to be a role model in any case, to make everybody have the courage to follow us," Voss said.

The Germans' decision to wear unitards earned them praise from fellow competitors in Tokyo.

"I think it's really cool that they have the guts to stand on such a huge arena and show girls from all over the world that you can wear whatever you want," said Norwegian gymnast Julie Erichsen. "I applaud them for that."

'Absolutely ludicrous': Norway women’s handball team fined $1,765 for wearing shorts

In recent years, the sport has been rocked by widespread cases of sexual and physical abuse, prompting the introduction of new safety protocols meant to protect athletes.

For women, the standard competition outfit is a leotard, with long, half-length sleeved and sleeveless garments allowed.

Outfits covering legs are authorised in international competitions but to date, they have been worn almost exclusively for religious reasons.

Updated: July 26th 2021, 6:50 AM
