Kate Winslet's style evolution in 44 photos: how the actress became the titan of the LBD

When it comes to red-carpet fashion, Kate Winslet has certainly had some titanic successes.

The British actress, 45, has long been one of Hollywood's most elegant stars, pulling out timeless gown after timeless gown for awards ceremonies and premieres.

Her penchant for a classic little black dress dates back to her earliest years, after her breakout role in 1994's Heavenly Creatures. While her staples then veered towards '90s fabrics and cuts, The Reader actress has transitioned to more modern silhouettes in recent years.

Winslet, who has Baftas, Golden Globes, an Emmy and an Oscar in her trophy cabinet, often turns to form-fitting numbers from designers including Jenny Packham, Saint Laurent and Valentino.

While she tends to stick to block colours, she has dabbled with punchy shades in the past, from scarlets to royal blues, and pulls out a statement midi from time to time, with Victoria Beckham and Herve Leger among her arsenal.

Winslet also helped to propel label Ben de Lisi to fame, often sporting the US-born designer on the red carpet in the noughties.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

