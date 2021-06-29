Children's play areas in Dubai parks reopen: swings and slides no longer off limits

While all of Dubai's major public parks reopened by the end of May, the children's play areas within them remained closed.

But, from Sunday, June 21, they have been operational again.

"In line with the need for citizens to return to their normal life, Dubai Municipality announces the reopening of children's play areas today in all parks in Dubai, following the highest public safety measures," the government authority tweeted this week.

The National visited Barsha Pond Park on Tuesday to see how the play areas were operating. The rules in the play areas are the same as the rest of the park. Park-goers must use sanitiser before going in and out of the park and children's play areas. There won't necessarily be dedicated disinfection stations everywhere, so make sure you take your own.

Dubai Municipality regularly disinfects all parks, including the play areas.

Overall, in line with the rest of the emirate's reopening, members of the public must adhere to the standard guidelines introduced for the Covid-19 pandemic when using the facilities.

This includes the wearing of face masks at all times, unless you are alone, undertaking any strenuous exercise or have an illness which makes it difficult to breathe.

While gloves are not required at beaches, they must be worn at parks and in indoor public areas.

Social-distancing guidelines, requiring people to keep a two-metre distance from others outside homes, must also be observed.

The city's parks reopened in three phases, between May 12 and 25. This includes the Quranic Park, Mushrif, Al Mamzar, Al Khor, Zabeel and Al Safa Park.

Signage explaining safety guidelines is placed outside Al Barsha Pond Park and its play areas. Katy Gillett / The National

This new announcement follows the reopening of Dubai's waterparks from Thursday, June 18. These can now operate at 50 per cent capacity, with staff required to follow safety guidelines, including temperature checks, wearing masks and gloves.

Rules on age restrictions in public areas have also been relaxed, and children under 12 and those over 60 are now able to freely move around.

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

