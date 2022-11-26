Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal newborn daughter's name and its Arabic meaning

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have revealed that their newborn daughter is named Raha.

Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram showing the doting parents cradling their newborn. On the wall behind them, a miniature Barcelona FC football kit hangs on the wall, with the name Raha emblazoned across the front. Kapoor is an avid supporter of the Spanish football club.

Bhatt also revealed that the name was chosen by “her wise and wonderful dadi”, grandmother Neetu Kapoor, and detailed some of its meanings in various languages, including Arabic.

“Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla — rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace. It also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her — we felt it all.

“Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” Bhatt added.

The post received more than 3.7 million likes within 24 hours, along with comments from fellow Bollywood stars. Bhatt’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Raha Kapoor can I hold you, can’t wait”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted: “God Bless Raha".

FC Barcelona also congratulated the couple and retweeted the picture. “A new Barca fan is born. We can't wait to meet you all in Barcelona," said the accompanying message.

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

The couple, who got married in a star-studded ceremony in April, welcomed their first child earlier this month. At the time, Bhatt said: "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love — blessed and obsessed parents.”

The past few months have been eventful for the actors, with their first film together, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. The pair fell in love during the making of the fantasy film.

Bhatt, who is also set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, wrapped up filming the title in July. Directed by Tom Harper, the espionage thriller has her starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.