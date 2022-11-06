Bollywood star Alia Bhatt gives birth to baby girl with husband Ranbir Kapoor at her side

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a baby girl. Indian news agency PTI quoted a source from a Mumbai hospital saying the actress gave birth on Sunday.

"It's a girl. She arrived at 7.30am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11am and noon for the past few days," the source said.

Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also confirmed the news of the birth to Hindustan Times.

Bhatt and Kapoor, who announced they were expecting their first child in June, were spotted arriving at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, according to Indian media. They were later joined by Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, and Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, who are also both actresses.

The couple, who got married in a star-studded ceremony in April, held a baby shower last month. Both their families attended the event and Bhatt shared pictures of the gathering on social media with the caption "Just... love."

The past few months have been eventful for the actors, with their first film together, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. The pair fell in love during the making of the fantasy film.

Bhatt, who is also set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, wrapped up filming on the title in July. Directed by Tom Harper, the espionage thriller has her starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Last month, Bhatt was also hounoured as part of Time magazine's inaugural Time100 Impact Awards held in Singapore. She was recognised for her roles as well as her advocacy on mental health issues.

"Through my movies and my characters, I’ve tried to celebrate flawed people. Because at the end of the day, it’s the imperfections that make a character compelling," Bhatt said at the event. "In the movies and in life, you do not have to be perfect; you just have to bring everything you have — the lows, the highs and the real things we are actually afraid of speaking about. There’s no greater impact than being yourself."

