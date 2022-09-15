Where will King Charles live? His 13 homes, from Scottish castles to a private island

Even before he became king, Charles III owned an impressive portfolio of private residences across the UK.

Some were inherited from his grandmother, the Queen Mother, while others were purchased through his charitable trusts. And, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles became custodian to some of the grandest and oldest homes in Britain.

As speculation continues over which property will become Charles’s official residence, it’s assumed he will move from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace.

However, the new king will also have the pick of an array of homes, including Scottish castles, organic farms, a Welsh estate with links to Anne Boleyn and a private island.

Buckingham Palace, London

The centrepiece of the new monarch’s extensive property portfolio is Buckingham Palace, which has been the official London residence of UK sovereigns since 1837.

The palace is owned by the Crown, meaning that Charles doesn’t officially own it, but can use it until it is passed along to Prince William and then Prince George.

Charles will leave Clarence House, his official residence since 2003, and move to the palace with Queen Consort Camilla, which has 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, and 78 bathrooms.

It is thought the king will open up more of the house to the public in the coming years.

Windsor Castle, Windsor

One of Queen Elizabeth’s favourite residences, the king has inherited the castle as part of the Crown estate.

His heir, Prince William, lives on the estate in Adelaide Cottage, with his wife Kate and their three children, and it is thought they will move into the castle as their primary residence.

Charles spent much of his childhood at the castle, which was built in the 11th century by William the Conqueror.

Dumfries House, Scotland

Set on an 809-hectare estate, Dumfries House was purchased by the Prince’s Foundation, an education charity set up by the king, for £45 million in 2007.

The 18th century stately home is an example of Palladian architecture and is famous for its original furniture, including commissioned pieces by Thomas Chippendale such as a rosewood bookcase, valued at £4 million ($4.6m).

The public can tour the house and even stay in the lodge on the grounds.

Clarence House, London

Built between 1825 and 1827, Clarence House in Westminster has been King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s official London residence since 2003. The house, which was built beside St James’s Palace, has a storied history.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip moved into the house following their marriage in 1947. The queen gave birth to Princess Anne there.

Princess Margaret lived in the rooms, which now make up the Garden Room, before she married Antony Armstrong-Jones, and it was also the home of the Queen Mother from 1953 until her death in 2002.

Balmoral Castle, Scotland

The 20,200-hectare estate in Scotland is privately owned by the royals and passed to King Charles following the death of the queen.

Historical records show that a house was built at Balmoral by Sir William Drummond in 1390, while King Robert II of Scotland had a hunting lodge in the area.

The castle was bought for Queen Victoria by her husband Prince Albert in 1852, and is where King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana spent part of their honeymoon.

Speaking about the queen's connection to the castle to AP before her death, Reverend David Barr said "the royal part of her stays mostly outside" as soon as she enters the gates.

Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland

The castle in County Down is King Charles’s official residence in Northern Ireland and also the official residence of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Built in the 18th century, the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh stayed there during their visit to Northern Ireland as part of the Golden Jubilee tour in 2002, while former US President George W Bush visited in 2003.

The castle was also where Charles’s pen leaked recently while he signed a message of condolence from the Northern Ireland government.

Llwynywermod, Wales

As befitting the former Prince of Wales, Charles had a residence in the country, Llwynywermod, which is located near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire.

The estate was bought by the Duchy of Cornwall in 2007 and comprises three cottages, a Grade II-listed barn and a main house.

Set within 77 hectares, the main house was built from the ruins of a 13th century coach house on an estate previously owned in the 13th and 14th centuries by William Williams, a relative of one of Henry VIII’s wives, Anne Boleyn.

The Castle of Mey, Scotland

Also known as Barrogill Castle, the estate in Caithness, on the north coast of Scotland, was purchased by the Queen Mother in 1952, and King Charles inherited it when she died in 2002.

Built between 1566 and 1572, it was semi-derelict when the Queen Mother restored it to use as a holiday home.

In 2019, King Charles opened the Granary Lodge, a 10-bedroom bed and breakfast on the castle grounds built from the old stables and granary.

Sandringham House, Norfolk

Mentioned in the 11th century Domesday Book, Sandringham in Norfolk was one of Queen Elizabeth's favourite residences and is where the royals traditionally spent Christmas.

The Grade II-listed house stands in 20,000 acres consisting of landscaped gardens, parks and woodlands.

Even before the queen’s death, King Charles had been instrumental in running the estate, which has an organic farm and is home to rare breeds of cattle.

He oversaw the installation of solar panels on the cowshed roofs, and a commitment to protecting rare plants and endangered species.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse, Scotland

One of the destinations of the queen’s coffin, the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile is the official residence of the British monarchy in Scotland.

The grounds are home to the ruins of Holyrood Abbey, which was founded in 1128, and are steeped in royal history with William the Lion and Robert the Bruce meeting there, King James II born there and King James III marrying there.

The palace itself was built in the 17th century, and the queen, who would stay there for a week every summer, hosted prime ministers and Pope Benedict XVI there.

Highgrove House, Gloucestershire

The family residence of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the king bought the estate in 1980 through the Duchy of Cornwall and lived there with Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The 18th century house features nine bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits in 364 hectares.

The land is home to an organic farm, which produces food and beverages under the Duchy Originals label, as well as formal and wild gardens designed by Charles, which are open to the public.

Birkhall, Scotland

King Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother, the Queen Mother, following her death, and it became his private residence in Scotland.

Located on the Balmoral estate along the River Muick, the house, which was built in 1715, sits on 21,448 hectares and is where he spent part of his honeymoon with Queen Consort Camilla.

Dolphin House, Isles of Scilly

King Charles doesn’t just own the six-bedroom Dolphin House in the Isles of Scilly, he also owns the 1.75-kilometre-long private island on which it is situated.

Tresco Island is home to just 175 residents, ensuring privacy for any visiting royals.

Prince William and his wife Kate stayed there for their summer holiday in 2019 along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Accessible only by boat or plane, the house is available for the public to book and stay.