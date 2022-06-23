Westminster Dog Show 2022: Trumpet the bloodhound wins Best in Show

It's floopy ears and soft facial folds that won the judges over this year at the Westminster Dog Show, as Trumpet the bloodhound bagged the Best in Show award at America's biggest and most beloved annual canine event.

Trumpet also came top of the hound category and beat six other finalists to take the top gong.

Bloodhounds hunt by scent, and are one of the oldest dog breeds to do so, according to the Westminster Kennel Club.

That's a wrap for the 146th #WestminsterDogShow. Follow along tomorrow as we spend the day with Trumpet as the new Best in Show champion! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nH7bvG1WF0 — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 23, 2022

Other finalists included MM, the six-year-old Lakeland terrier, who won the terrier group; Striker the samoyed, who came top of the working group; Belle the English setter who bested the rest in the sporting group; Winston the bulldog, who beat 20 other dogs in the nonsporting category; Hollywood the Maltese, top of the toy group; and River the German shepherd, king of the herding category.

Hollywood beat several other tiny pooches, including Porsche, the first Russian toy dog to make it to the semifinals. "A favourite breed of the Russian aristocracy, the Russian toy can have a smooth or long coat," says the Westminster Dog Kennel. "Their large round eyes and high-set ears contribute to their bright, attentive expression. They are known for their playfulness and devotion as companion dogs and enjoy participating in a variety of dog sports or just snuggling in your lap."

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was originally scheduled to take place in January, at Madison Square Garden, New York, but it was delayed owing to a spike in coronavirus cases.

It took place on Wednesday night at a mansion in Tarrytown, New York instead.

Nearly 3,500 dogs competed for the title of Best in Show at the 146th event.

