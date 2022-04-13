40 stars who have had babies in their forties: Halle Berry to Madonna and Kareena Kapoor

Stars have spoken candidly about adding to their families in their forties

Farah Andrews
Apr 13, 2022
Britney Spears has announced that she is pregnant with her third child, which she will give birth to later this year.

The Toxic singer is 40, so depending on how far along she currently is, she will either be aged 40 or 41 when she welcomes the new arrival. She is already mum to two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — with Kevin Federline. This will be her first child with fiance Sam Asghari.

There is no set timeline on a woman having a family, as Hollywood stars have proven by adding to their broods or starting their families in their forties.

Halle Berry, Madonna and Kareena Kapoor Khan all had children during their fifth decade.

Halle Berry says she was 'kinda premenopausal' when she fell pregnant for the second time. EPA

Halle Berry says she was 'kinda premenopausal' when she fell pregnant for the second time. EPA

Berry, 55, who is mum to Nahla, whom she welcomed aged 41, and son Maceo, whom she had at 47, spoke candidly about having a "geriatric pregnancy" during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

"I was, you know, on my way … this is probably way TMI, but I was really, you know, kinda premenopausal so to have this happen was a huge [shock]," she said of her second pregnancy.

Salma Hayek says she is happy that she had her daughter Valentina, now aged 16, when she was 41.

“I thought I was going to need help getting pregnant, and I didn’t,” she said in a conversation with WebMD.

“I’m a more fulfilled human being now, and I probably wouldn’t have been 10 years ago. She gets a better mother for being born now.”

This sentiment is not echoed by British actress Naomi Watts who has sons Kai, 13, and Sasha, 14, with ex-husband Liev Schreiber.

“I should have had more kids, started younger,” Watts told People magazine in 2014. She was aged 40 when she had Kai.

Updated: April 13, 2022, 4:07 AM
