Carrefour's first Bio store in the UAE comes with a hydroponic farm and refilling station

Sustainable stores seem to be the next big thing in the retail world.

Earlier this week, supermarket chain Carrefour opened its first Bio store in the UAE.

Located in Dubai’s City Centre Me’aisem, this new outlet offers a number of new features aimed to help consumers make healthy, sustainable choices while supporting the trend of farm-to-table lifestyles within the country.

The venue houses an indoor hydroponic farm, meaning customers will be able to pick and buy leafy greens such as kale and dill that are freshly grown, in-store.

The meat-free range at Carrefour Bio, the brand's first organic concept store in the region. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National

The specialised store, which has more than 3,000 items spanning food and beverages to beauty and home-care, also has dedicated organic, vegan and free-from categories. It also houses a special area of the store dedicated to small and medium businesses in the UAE, with a showcase of home-grown products.

Meanwhile, those feeling hungry can also grab a bite to eat within the brand’s first cafe in the UAE. The menu at the Carrefour Bio menu contains a selection of all-day breakfasts, salads, fresh juices, pizzas, sandwiches and wraps. In keeping with the ethos of the store, there’s even a plant-based “Conscious Burger” and a cauliflower steak option.

Finally, the store is all about being eco-friendly, with a huge focus on recyclable paper bags and biodegradable packaging. Customers will also be able to find refilling stations for water and detergents to reduce plastic consumption. This is in line with Carrefour's mission to eliminate single-use plastic from its operations by 2025.

According to Hani Weiss, chief executive of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, the aim of this store is to “provide customers with more choices that can protect the interests of their health, wallet and the environment.”

“Our research tells us that whilst healthy eating is now a huge priority, many consumers limit organic shopping as they perceive it as a more expensive option. This is exactly what Carrefour Bio seeks to solve, offering healthier alternatives at affordable prices to ensure the well-being of the entire community. Customers can now find healthy products, make conscious decisions whilst dining out and help save the planet one recyclable bag at a time.”