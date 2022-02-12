Abu Dhabi dog park opens for canines of all sizes

Dog-owners can rejoice as a new park has opened in Abu Dhabi. Located in Al Khubeirah, near the corniche, the space welcomes canines of all sizes.

It has a perimeter fence and special gated entry and exit points, ensuring a smooth and safe process for canines and their owners. There's also a security guard on-site.

Once inside, the dedicated park has wide-open green spaces, water fountains, special play equipment, a sand box and litter bins for dog waste dotted around the area.

Dogs are able to roam off-leash in the park so they can freely expel some energy while playing with other dogs or on the special equipment. However outside of the park, pets must be leashed again.

There is a separate small dog park for dogs that weight 12kg or less and are under 38 centimetres at the shoulder. All dogs must be six months or older and up to date on their vaccinations.

The dog park is open daily from 6am to 10pm.

Here's the location of Al Khubeirah dog park in Abu Dhabi.

Other dog-friendly places in Abu Dhabi

In addition to Al Khubeirah, there's a small space in Sheikh Fatima Park for dogs. It's open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Abu Dhabi's Falcon Hospital has a dog agility park, with equipment to challenge your pets and keep them in great physical shape. It's open daily from 8am to 6pm.

The Fur Seasons, a pet relocation service in Abu Dhabi, also offers an outdoor space for dogs in Al Bahia from Dh30 per half hour.