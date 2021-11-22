A guide to Dubai’s three-day super sale with up to 90 per cent off

Now is the time to do that festive shopping, as Dubai’s 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) is back.

The bi-annual mega promotion is one of the most anticipated retail events of the year, and it will be taking place from Thursday to Saturday.

This year, shoppers can expect 500 brands across 2,000 retail outlets in the city to offer discounts of up to 90 per cent over a period of 72 hours. With global retailers and local brands taking part, customers will be able to enjoy savings on everything from lifestyle, beauty and fashion to electronics and homeware.

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of many malls that will be participating in the Dubai 3 Day Super Sale. Antonie Robertson / The National

“The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) is one of the most highly anticipated retail events of the year,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

"It is a key highlight of the retail calendar with fun events for the entire family, phenomenal promotions and opportunities to win exclusive prizes. 3DSS fully supports Dubai’s retail sector and we are proud to bring back another edition of this shopping extravaganza to all those currently in the UAE."

With this being the last big sale before Christmas, there’s no better time to finalise your festive gifting lists and hit the mall.

To sweeten the deal, Dubai Festival City Mall is offering shoppers extra incentives. Those spending Dh1,000 at the mall are eligible to receive 10 per cent cash back on their Festival City Malls Gift Card.

They can even earn back more by including a minimum spend of Dh50 at Ripe by the Bay, an outdoor market, to make it a 12.5 per cent cashback total.

One lucky shopper also stands the chance to become a Super Sale Share Millionaire, which means they'll win one million Share points, whereby 10 Share points are equal to Dh1.

To enter, participants need to spend Dh300 or more in a single or cumulative shopping spree at Majid Al Futtaim malls in Dubai and scan receipts on the Share app.

More details on participating shops and malls will be announced soon.

More information is available at 3daysupersale.com