Sweet and simple Google Doodle marks UAE Father's Day

A child and father figure, alongside a pet cat and some planting pots all in a home set-up, feature in today's wholesome Google Doodle.

Visible in the UAE, which marks Father's Day on June 21, the simple yet sweet illustration has appeared in various countries this year, depending on the day they mark Father's Day – so May 9 in Germany and June 16 in the US, UK, France and India.

There isn't much information on the reason behind the discrepancy, other than the fact that countries have their own cultures and seasons, which have inadvertently influenced the date. June 21, for instance, officially marks the first day of the summer, and celebrating dads on this day in the Emirates (as well as a few other Mena countries including Iraq and Morocco) is thought to symbolise the nurturing role fathers can play.

Father’s Day origins

Father’s Day became an official holiday in the US in the 1970s. However, the first event to honour fathers was held in 1908, organised by Grace Golden Clayton in West Virginia, for the children of the victims of the 1907 Monongah Mining Disaster, which killed 250 fathers.

In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge pressured state governments to mark the celebration. However, it was Lyndon Johnson who issued the first presidential proclamation honouring fathers in 1966, declaring the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. Six years later, President Richard Nixon established the day as a national holiday, writing it into US law.

Several countries joined the US in celebrating Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June, including the UK, Canada, Chile, France, Greece, Georgia and India.

Father’s Day around the world

While China now celebrates Father’s Day in line with the UK and the US, it was originally held on August 8, as the Mandarin word for eight is “ba”, making the eighth day of the eighth month “ba ba”, a term used colloquially in the country for “daddy”.

In Australia, Father’s Day is marked on the first Sunday of September, which coincides with the first Sunday of spring, while in Germany, Father’s Day, or Vatertag, is marked 40 days after Easter.

In Brazil, Father’s Day is marked on the second Sunday of August in honour of Saint Joachim, the patron saint of fathers, who according to Catholic, Anglican and Orthodox traditions, was the father of Mary, the mother of Jesus.

In Italy, Bolivia and Croatia, Father’s Day is marked on March 19 to coincide with the Roman Catholic celebration of Saint Joseph’s Day.