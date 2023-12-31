New Year messages from royals around the world, from Sheikh Hamdan to Prince of Wales

Royals worldwide have shared messages wishing their online followers a Happy New Year.

From Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, to Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales, the international royals are using the day to reflect.

Here, The National rounds up the highlights.

Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Hamdan shared some of his highlights of 2023 on Instagram. Photo: @Faz3 / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan has shared some of his highlights from 2023 on Instagram.

In one post, he collected six images from the past year, including a photograph of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, with his newborn baby Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan; a holiday photo with his twins Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Hamdan; and an image with his father and brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The collage also features a skiing selfie, a shot with one of his prized horses and a picture of him completing last month's Dubai Run with Team Angel Wolf's Nick and Rio Watson.

In a second story, Sheikh Hamdan shared a photo of himself in the wintery Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.

Prince and Princess of Wales

Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video of their highlights of the year, thanking everyone who had played a part.

The video includes formal footage from the coronation of King Charles III; a shot of the prince and princess at the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Saif in June; and images of the royals at various engagements.

It also includes relaxed family pictures with their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei

Prince Abdul Mateen ibni Hassanal Bolkiah, son of Brunei's Prime Minster and Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, wished his Instagram followers "all the best for 2024".

The prince, 32, announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend Anisha Rosnah in October, with the wedding scheduled for January. Rosnah is beside her fiance in the Instagram post.

The couple's wedding is expected to be a 10-day event, which will begin on January 7 and will include numerous ceremonies, including a royal powdering ceremony, an Islamic ceremony at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque and a royal parade around the nation's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.